The Baltimore Ravens hoped to bring Kedon Slovis back to their practice squad after his release this week — but the Arizona Cardinals beat them to the punch to reunite with their former quarterback.

“Cardinals claimed QB Kedon Slovis on waivers from the Baltimore Ravens,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“The Cardinals have claimed QB Kedon Slovis off waivers from the Raven,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Baltimore plucked him from the Packers’ practice squad and AZ takes him back as Baltimore was planning to put him on their practice squad.”

“Cardinals get QB Kedon Slovis back after he was awarded as waiver claim,” Cardinals reporter Darren Urban wrote on his official X account. “Slovis had been released by Ravens. Slovis was with Cardinals all offseason and preseason. Was released on final cuts.”

Kedon Slovis Found New Team Within 24 Hours

Slovis’ unemployment didn’t last long — he was released by the Ravens on Tuesday.

“Ravens to waive QB Kedon Slovis; eye practice squad return,” The Ravens Wire wrote on X.

Slovis, 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, threw for 80 touchdowns over three different college stops at USC, Pittsburgh, and BYU but went undrafted in 2023.

“The Ravens initially signed QB Kedon Slovis off the Packers’ PS,” Packers reporter Wendell Ferreira wrote on X. “If Slovis clears waivers, he can choose where he wanna go if he receives multiple offers.”

Ravens Signed Slovis After Bills Disaster

All three available quarterbacks get injured in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills — starter Lamar Jackson, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and emergency third quarterback Joe Fagnano.

“A new QB in Baltimore: The Ravens are signing Kedon Slovis to their 53-man roster off the Packers’ practice squad,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. The options for Thursday night against Jacksonville now include Joe Fagnano, Austin Reed and Slovis, who played in two games last season with Arizona.

The Ravens eventually traded with the Cardinals for their current starter, Jacoby Brissett, but they’ve lost 6 straight games and are 4-7 headed into their Week 12 game against the Houston Texans.