Ravens Made NFL’s ‘Biggest Trade Deadline Mistake’ With $54 Million DE

The Baltimore Ravens got an unwelcome blast from the past this week when Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put them on the list of the NFL’s “Biggest Trade Deadline Mistakes” of the last decade.
The Ravens landed on the list thanks to a 2020 trade with the Minnesota Vikings for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, in which they gave up their 2021 3rd-round pick and a 2022 conditional 5th-round pick.
In return, Ngakoue played just 11 games for the Ravens — 9 regular season games and 2 playoff games — before leaving in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders.
“After Yannick Ngakoue had a public falling out with Jacksonville Jaguars leadership prior to the 2020 campaign, they traded him to the Minnesota Vikings, where he lasted less than two months before being moved again,” Sobleski wrote. “The Ravens then added Ngakoue, but they received little in return. The edge-rusher managed only three sacks in 11 total appearances, two of which came in a revenge game against his old team. He provided even less during Baltimore’s two postseason outings, with two total pressures.”
Yannick Ngakoue Cashed in With Several Teams
Ngakoue’s career earnings of approximately $54.3 million reflect him cashing in with several different teams — a number that could have been much larger if he’d played things smarter.
The Jaguars put Ngakoue on a 1-year, $17.5 million franchise tag for the 2020 season but he complained to the point where he was eventually traded and wound up playing for the Minnesota Vikings on a 1-year, $12 million restructured contract.
That started a crazy run of Ngakoue getting trade 3 in three years. First from the Jaguars to the Vikings, then the Vikings to the Ravens in 2020. He signed a 2-year, $26 million contract with the Raiders in 2021, then was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.
Ngakoue hit another big payday on a 1-year, $10.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears in 2023 and spent a brief time with the Ravens again in 2024 before ending the season with the New England Patriots — what would be his last season in the NFL.
Ravens Made One Big Trade in 2026
The 2026 NFL trade deadline is November 10, but the Ravens have already made one big move by trading for Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
The deal for Brissett only came after Ravens starter Lamar Jackson went on injured reserve with a thumb injury and his backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a season-ending toe injury.
Brissett will step in to be the starter for the 4-5 Ravens in Week 10 for a Monday Night Football game against the winless Los Angeles Chargers — a great chance for the Ravens to snap their 4-game losing streak.
Ravens Made NFL’s ‘Biggest Trade Deadline Mistake’ With $54 Million DE