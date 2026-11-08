Ravens Made NFL’s ‘Biggest Trade Deadline Mistake’ With $54 Million DE

The Baltimore Ravens got an unwelcome blast from the past this week when Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put them on the list of the NFL’s “Biggest Trade Deadline Mistakes” of the last decade.

The Ravens landed on the list thanks to a 2020 trade with the Minnesota Vikings for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, in which they gave up their 2021 3rd-round pick and a 2022 conditional 5th-round pick.

In return, Ngakoue played just 11 games for the Ravens — 9 regular season games and 2 playoff games — before leaving in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders.