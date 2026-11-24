The 2026 season for the Baltimore Ravens seemed to receive its final nail in the coffin in Week 11 with a bumbling, stumbling 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers — the 6th straight loss under rookie head coach Jesse Minter that sent the Ravens to 4-7 and buried them even further in the cellar of the AFC North Division.

One player who has been in the crosshairs all year is veteran tight end Mark Andrews, who has been not just missing in the clutch but a downright detriment to the team, with 6 false-start penalties. It also came out recently that Andrews, unbeknownst to the general public, played an entire month with a broken hand.

Mark Andrews Lands on ESPN’s ‘Most at Stake’ List

Andrews found himself in the crosshairs of ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, earning a spot on the list of NFL players with the “Most at Stake” with just six games remaining in the regular season and his team’s playoff hopes all but dead and buried.

It all comes one year after the Ravens signed Andrews to a 3-year, $39 million contract extension during the 2025 regular season — a year in which the team didn’t even make the playoffs.

“Having two healthy hands helps, but the Ravens need a version of Andrews who can threaten defenses by getting open in the intermediate range over the middle of the field,” Barnwell wrote on November 23. “If that doesn’t happen, the Ravens might have to make a tough choice. Andrews is due $9.1 million in 2027, $5 million of which is already guaranteed. The Ravens signed that deal with the expectation that Andrews would be on the roster next year, and while he could credibly be the TE2 while making $9 million, I’m not sure they can run things back with this version of his game as the primary receiving tight end in the lineup. Andrews has been an important receiver in this offense for nearly a decade, but he’ll need to show signs of a turnaround for the Ravens to keep giving him valuable snaps in the slot or as a focal point of the passing attack next season.”

Ravens Chose Mark Andrews Over Elite Tight End

If Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta truly finds himself on the chopping block this offseason, Andrews’ contract and the decision to let up-and-coming tight end Isaiah Likely leave in free agency will surely be part of the argument for his ouster.

The Ravens seemed on track to move on from Andrews and give Likely a big-money deal, but injuries and several game-changing mistakes in 2025 scared them off. Likely signed a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract with the New York Giants and former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Likely followed that big-money deal by showing he’s one of the NFL’s best tight ends. He’s making his case for NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with 56 receptions for 610 yards in 10 games, and he’s led the Giants to first place in the NFC East for the first time since 2015.