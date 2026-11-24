The Baltimore Ravens are watching the 2026 season go down the drain, and they’re making sure some of the factors in their downfall aren’t around to see how things play out down the home stretch.

After losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, the Ravens dropped to 4-7 with their sixth straight loss, and the team parted ways with wide receiver/return specialist LaJohntay Wester after he fumbled two punts against the Panthers.

“Per sources, the Ravens are cutting WR/RS LaJohntay Wester,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He fumbled two punts (losing one of them) in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.”

The Ravens drafted Wester in the 5th round (No. 203 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Muffed Punts Equal Disastrous Turn for Wester

The Ravens were no strangers to Wester’s struggles fielding punts.

“The Ravens are waiving WR/KR LaJohntay Wester,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “Wester had two muffed punts on Sunday against the Panthers.”

“The Ravens are waiving returner LaJohntay Wester, per source,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Wester muffed two punts in Sunday’s loss at Carolina. A 6th-round pick in 2025, Wester often struggled with decision-making in fielding punts.”

“LaJohntay Wester 2025 Weeks 1-10 rookie season: 16.3-yard punt return average, 1 fumble, 0 fumbles lost,” The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino wrote on his official X account. “Wester 2025 Week 11 – 2026 Week 11: 7.9-yard punt return average, 5 fumbles, 3 fumbles lost. Wester never regained confidence after muffing a couple of punts at Cleveland.”

Wester’s Transfer to CU Paid Off in Big Way

Wester, 5-foot-9 and 163 pounds, bet big on himself when he transferred to Colorado after 3 outstanding seasons at Florida Atlantic.

With the Owls, he was an AP All-American and the American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023 with 1,520 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns. That included 108 receptions for 1,168 yards and 8 touchdowns, 308 return yards, and 1 punt-return touchdown.

To get a chance to play against Power Four competition, Wester spent his final year of eligibility playing for Sanders and the Buffs, where he had 74 receptions for 931 yards and 11 total touchdowns. That was 10 touchdown receptions and another punt return for a score.

He also caught passes from future Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and played opposite the 2025 NFL draft No. 2 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who also won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver and the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player.

Wester’s signature moment of the season came on a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown reception from Sanders to tie the game against Baylor as time expired in regulation, setting up an overtime win for Colorado.