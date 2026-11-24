The Baltimore Ravens don’t have a position that’s seen more turnover this season than quarterback, where they made another move on Tuesday.

“The Ravens are waiving QB Kedon Slovis,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “They’d like to bring him back to the practice squad if he clears, though there are teams with QB needs, including his former team in the Cardinals.”

“Ravens to waive QB Kedon Slovis; eye practice squad return,” The Ravens Wire wrote on X.

Slovis, 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, threw for 80 touchdowns over three different college stops at USC, Pittsburgh, and BYU but went undrafted in 2023.

“The Ravens initially signed QB Kedon Slovis off the Packers’ PS,” Packers reporter Wendell Ferreira wrote on X. “If Slovis clears waivers, he can choose where he wanna go if he receives multiple offers.”

Ravens Signed Slovis After Bills Disaster

All three available quarterbacks get injured in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills — starter Lamar Jackson, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and emergency third quarterback Joe Fagnano.

“A new QB in Baltimore: The Ravens are signing Kedon Slovis to their 53-man roster off the Packers’ practice squad,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. The options for Thursday night against Jacksonville now include Joe Fagnano, Austin Reed and Slovis, who played in two games last season with Arizona.

The Ravens eventually traded with the Cardinals for their current starter, Jacoby Brissett, but they’ve lost 6 straight games and are 4-7 headed into their Week 12 game against the Houston Texans.

“History with Ravens QB coach Israel Wilfork lands Slovis in Baltimore,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account after Slovis signed

“The Ravens have signed Kedon Slovis to the 53-man roster,” Ravens Reporter Nic Mason wrote on his official X account. He arrives in Baltimore after being selected off the Green Bay Packers practice squad!”

Kedon Slovis: Journeyman QB in College & NFL

Slovis, 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, has had an unusual career arc. He played for Desert Mountain High School in Arizona, where his offensive coordinator was Super Bowl champion, former NFL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Slovis wound up playing for three different colleges. He threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions as a true freshman at USC in 2019, then went 5-1 as the Trojans’ starter in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He transferred to Pitt for one season, where he struggled with consistency, then finished his career with one more injury-marred season at BYU.