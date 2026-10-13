Ravens Trade Pitch Predicted to Put Defense ‘Over the Top’

To the surprise of almost no one who has watched him play in the last few years, Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson got injured and had to miss games — the last 2 games — less than one month into his tenure with the team he signed a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract with in March.

With that in mind — and Hendrickson set to return in Week 6 after finger surgery — Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes a trade could put the Ravens “Over the Top” on their main goal: winning a Super Bowl.

The Ravens are 4-1 heading into Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.