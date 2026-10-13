Ravens Trade Pitch Predicted to Put Defense ‘Over the Top’

To the surprise of almost no one who has watched him play in the last few years, Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson got injured and had to miss games — the last 2 games — less than one month into his tenure with the team he signed a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract with in March.
With that in mind — and Hendrickson set to return in Week 6 after finger surgery — Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes a trade could put the Ravens “Over the Top” on their main goal: winning a Super Bowl.
The Ravens are 4-1 heading into Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
“Getting after opposing quarterbacks has been a challenge for Baltimore in 2026,” Kay wrote on October 13. “The team has created pressure on a middling 20.2 percent of plays and has a pedestrian sack rate of 5.52 percent. With 10 sacks in five games, the Ravens are barely on pace to surpass the 30 sacks they recorded in 2025. These numbers figure to improve when Baltimore gets top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson back from injury, but bringing in a crafty veteran like Josh Uche could help push this pass-rushing unit over the top. Uche is languishing on an 0-5 Miami Dolphins team that has no hope of reaching the playoffs in 2026. While he’s recorded a decent 20 tackles and a sack on the year, an uninspiring supporting cast is preventing him from making too much of an impact. A move to Charm City could be exactly what the seven-year veteran needs to return to the high level of play he displayed earlier in his career.”
Uche Had Breakout Season With Patriots in 2022
Uche was selected in the 2nd round (No. 60 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots after putting up 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his final season at Michigan in 2019.
Uche was a rotational player throughout his time with the Patriots but had a breakout season in 2022, posting 11.5 sacks in 15 games with zero starts while playing only 33 percent of his team’s defensive snaps. The next 2 seasons showed that may have been a mirage — he had just 7.0 sacks in 2023 and 2024.
The 2025 season wasn’t much different — he had just 1 sack in 12 games with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a 1-year, $1.92 million contract.
Ravens Made Massive Moves at Edge Rusher
No position got a bigger overhaul on the Ravens than at edge rusher this offseason — kicked off by swapping 2 1st-round picks for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade the Ravens backed out of several days later.
They followed that up by signing NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson away from the Cincinnati Bengals on a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract, then used their 2nd-round draft pick on Missouri edge rusher Zion Young.
Ravens Trade Pitch Predicted to Put Defense ‘Over the Top’