Derrick Henry has barely contained his frustration as the losses have mounted for the Baltimore Ravens in recent weeks, and the two-time NFL rushing champion had a lot to say about his team’s effort following a seventh defeat, the 35-33 setback against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Henry spoke with reporters, including those from The Baltimore Banner, and said, “We’re trying. I know it doesn’t look like it because of the results that we’re getting these last couple weeks, but we’re trying.”

The proof of the continued effort was right in front of Henry. He cited the improvement of the Ravens’ offensive line, saying he’s “Very proud of those boys, they did a great job coming off the ball. I let (left tackle) Ronnie (Stanley) know, but I have to let the whole O-line know. Heck of a job how they played today.”

Henry views the line play as part of the “lot of positives to build off of,” despite the Ravens losing for the sixth time in a row. The 32-year-old cut a more relaxed and amenable figure than he did following the 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football last week, when Henry rounded on reporters with some brutal answers.

An improved rushing performance in Carolina likely helped lift Henry’s spirits, although the extra yards nearly came at a heavy cost. Henry needed to be evaluated for a concussion after his 15-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

He made it through the protocol without a problem, so Henry can now turn his focus to building on any slivers of hope the Ravens can take from the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 22.

Ironically, Henry’s apparent revival and clean bill of health are the biggest silver linings.

Derrick Henry Still Offers Hope

Henry still needs more than the 13 carries he got against the Panthers, but the All-Pro’s overall performance does offer the free-falling Ravens some hope. He averaged an impressive 7.23 yards per carry and looked like the Henry of old on some typically bruising runs.

The most notable of those punishing carries ended up with Henry in the end zone.

Letting Henry build momentum and get downhill has been missing from the Ravens’ rushing plan too often in recent weeks. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle appeared to let Henry be Henry again.

Unfortunately, the scheme switch couldn’t stop the trend of the Ravens making critical mistakes in vital areas of the game.

Ravens’ Effort Undermined by Self-Destruction

A better running game didn’t protect one of the NFL’s most self-destructive teams from itself. The Ravens committed four fumbles, with the most costly coming from Henry’s backup Justice Hill, who took his own touchdown off the board with this gaffe.

Hill did score later in the second quarter, courtesy of a 52-yard run, but his earlier mistake was the lowlight of an error-strewn day for the Ravens. Henry also got in on the act with his own fumble, prolonging an issue that’s plagued him in key moments this season.

Kick returner LaJohntay Wester also put the ball on the ground twice, while stand-in quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a decisive, late-game interception. Brissett tried to defend his dubious decision-making, but he wasn’t convincing.

What the Ravens can be convinced about is how their penchant for self-inflicted wounds is wasting how hard they’re trying to snap a losing run. Players must match the effort Henry’s seeing with a focus on efficiency.