The Baltimore Ravens are fervently attempting to save their 2026 campaign from going off the rails, which makes their upcoming Week 11 contest against the Carolina Panthers very important. With a 4-6 record, the Ravens need to start winning games if they want to hang around in the playoff hunt.

With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both out for the time being, the Ravens swung a deal for Jacoby Brissett ahead of the trade deadline to come in and stabilize their offense. Another guy Baltimore checked in on was Daniel Jones, who recently got released by the Indianapolis Colts in a fairly surprising move. Despite the fact that Baltimore recently acquired Brissett, it sounds like the team is expected to show interest in Jones now that he is up for grabs.

Ravens Expected to Show Interest in Daniel Jones After Colts Release

Baltimore has been on the ropes ever since Jackson suffered a thumb injury on his first play back from an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Huntley is a serviceable backup, but after coming on in relief for Jackson against the Bills, he would quickly suffer a season-ending turf toe injury in the same game. That led to the aforementioned trade for Brissett.

In his first game with the Ravens, Brissett completed 33 of his 49 pass attempts for 340 yards and an interception, and while those aren’t awful numbers, it’s worth noting the team suffered a loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett is an upgrade over the team’s last healthy quarterback, Joe Fagnano, but he still isn’t exactly a game changer.

Jones certainly hasn’t been a game changer with the Colts this season, which is why he was released. It wasn’t long ago, though, that Baltimore was interested in trading for Jones, as it even made a firm offer for his services that was surprisingly turned down by Indianapolis. Even with Brissett in tow now, reports indicate that the Ravens are expected to show interest in bringing Jones to town over the coming days.

“Before he makes the firm and final decision, the Ravens, Patriots and Arizona Cardinals are among the teams expected to at least consider signing Jones,” Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN reported. “The Ravens offered a fourth-round draft pick for Jones and a fifth-round pick, with the condition that the fifth-rounder would be returned to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the playoffs, according to sources.”

Should the Ravens Pick Up Daniel Jones?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

What the future holds for Jones is unknown at this point. He could be claimed on waivers by any of the 31 other teams in the league, but it’s more likely that he will go unclaimed and hit the open market. If that happens, Jones would be free to sign with whichever team he wants, but it doesn’t appear that he will immediately join a new team if he makes it to free agency.

With Brissett in place, Indy doesn’t necessarily need Jones, but at the very least, he’d be another layer of depth that Baltimore could turn to if something happens to Brissett. Or, if Brissett struggles, Jones could be given a shot to take control of the offense. It’s no surprise to see that the Ravens are interested in Jones, but unless he gets claimed on waivers, it may be a while before he makes a decision on what his future looks like.