Jesse Minter knows football’s most important position remains a problem for the Baltimore Ravens the longer two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson remains on the shelf, so the rookie head coach’s answer about his interest in a Pro Bowl quarterback who’s available in free agency is revealing.

Minter was asked by reporters on Monday, November 23 about the Ravens’ plans for signing former New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts passer Daniel Jones. The coach who’s overseen six-straight defeats while Jackson’s been sidelined after thumb surgery, made his feelings clear.

As Minter put it, he’s “OK with the quarterback room and I’m not going to speculate on other players,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

That’s a defiant answer to the question of whether or not the Ravens should continue to upgrade their Jackson-less QB room. The team has already traded for Jacoby Brissett, and while the veteran journeyman has impressed in flashes, Brissett’s also had some rough moments.

His roughest play was the late-game interception that condemned the Ravens to a 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Brissett attempted to defend the decision-making behind what looked like a desperate heave into coverage when the Ravens only needed a field goal to win.

The turnover was a brutal reminder of what a difference smart and dynamic quarterback play makes for an otherwise average Ravens team. It’s debatable if Jones would add any dynamism after getting dumped by the Colts, but the 29-year-old is now eligible for free agency after clearing waivers on Monday, November 23, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones is also somebody Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta was prepared to pay a hefty price to bring to M&T Bank Stadium before the 2026 trade deadline. Perhaps because Jones has one quality the Ravens’ inconsistent offense has missed.

Ravens Were Ready for Dubious Fit Daniel Jones

The Colts had no problem dumping Jones during an already lost season for the AFC South franchise. Jones bore the brunt of ownership’s frustration as losses mounted, but the player couldn’t escape responsibility for his repeated struggles in key moments.

Those issues were spelled out by Emory Hunt of CBS Sports. He noted Jones is “1 and 17 in primetime games. Seven touchdowns, 12 interceptions. 5.6 yards an attempt, and has never had a game where he had more touchdowns than interceptions. Now he has even, but has never had a game where he has more. He is a straight liability on offense.”

That’s hardly the ideal CV for any credible starter, yet Jones’ mediocre numbers didn’t deter the Ravens before the deadline. Not according to Hensley’s colleague Adam Schefter, who reported, “The Ravens offered the Colts a fourth-round draft pick for Daniel Jones and a fifth-round pick, with the condition that the fifth-rounder would be returned to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the playoffs. Minnesota also had interest in Jones. Indy held him, then released him”

The Ravens offered the Colts a fourth-round draft pick for Daniel Jones and a fifth-round pick, with the condition that the fifth-rounder would be returned to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the playoffs. Minnesota also had interest in Jones. Indy held him, then released… https://t.co/8JGafh74Yr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2026

Schefter’s report prompted ESPN’s Mina Kimes to exclaim, “Okay this obviously makes the Colts look like a mess but also….Baltimore….what???”

Perhaps DeCosta was enticed by the idea of restoring what’s been the catalyst for the Ravens’ offense for most of the last decade.

Baltimore’s Offense Is Missing a Mobile Quarterback

Jackson’s extended recovery is highlighting how much the Ravens have relied on a mobile QB. His dual-threat skills opened up every phase of the offense.

Deep passes were common against defensive backs who lost track of receivers responding to Jackson’s movement in a scramble drill. The Ravens’ own running game was deadly when opponents had to assign at least one player to account for the star signal-caller’s skills on the ground, leaving light boxes for running backs like Derrick Henry to exploit.

Henry and the rest of the Ravens are trying to make it work without Jackson, but the transition remains difficult. Just like the adjustment to Brissett, but the latter still offers valuable experience and familiarity with a key Ravens coach.

Brissett has also thrown for 616 yards in his first two starts. The 33-year-old former New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals signal-caller still looks well placed to eventually stop the rot for the 4-7 Ravens.