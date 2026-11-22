It doesn’t rain, it pours for the Baltimore Ravens, who will face the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 11 without All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, but there’s a silver lining among the storm clouds because of a secret star who could be set for his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad.

The Ravens used their “practice squad elevations on TE Nick Vannett and DT David Olajiga for tomorrow’s game against Panthers. If Olajiga plays Sunday, it will be the London native’s NFL debut,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Blocking tight end Vannett could have a key role to play in helping revive a dormant running game, but it’s Olajiga’s promotion that stands out. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder is the Ravens’ International Pathway player and a raw talent who showcased an ability to collapse the pocket during preseason.

The Ravens will need some pressure from the inside to disrupt in-form Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Unfortunately, Baltimore’s defensive front will struggle to wreck the interior after two-time Pro Bowler Madubuike was ruled out of the game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 22 with a hamstring injury.

David Olajiga Could Play Key Role vs. Panthers

Olajiga’s more than just the guy who took the IPP spot after the team traded beefy nose tackle C.J. Okoye to the New York Giants to reunite with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Instead, Olajiga offers more upside as a disruptive playmaker against the pass. He showed off a flair for the big play and a nose for the ball during a productive offseason.

Olajiga’s signature play was getting in on a QB takedown in an exhibition contest against the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-year-old “burst through the line for that sack,” according to Nikhil Mehta of SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown.

Ex-Central Missouri stud Olajiga also proved a surprising asset in coverage when he intercepted “Lamar Jackson on a sim pressure that had him dropping in front of Justice Hill,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

The Ravens need somebody who can generate pressure up the middle against Young. He’s thrown seven touchdown passes in his last six games and leads the NFL with the “Highest EPA per attempt over middle of the field this season (min. 200 dropbacks),” according to Pro Football Focus.

Olajiga can block Young’s view of the middle of the field by putting his giant frame into the inside passing lanes. That’s the best way to force some mistakes from Young, who also boasts the “lowest Turnover-Worthy Play Rate this season (min. 200 dropbacks),” per PFF analyst Cris Collinsworth.

The Ravens will also be smart to keep the ball away from Young. That could mean a vital role for the other elevation from the practice squad.

Ravens Need Revival in Running Game

There was no room for Olajiga with the defensive tackle-rich New England Patriots in 2025, but the Ravens need him because of injuries at a crucial spot. It’s a similar story with Vannett, who can perform a niche function currently sorely missing from offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s unit.

Specifically, Doyle’s mediocre rushing attack is missing the services of a true blocking tight end. The problem has grown since Doyle favorite and ex-Chicago Bears tight end Durham Smythe was ruled out with a season-ending Achilles injury back in October.

Enter Vannett, who “has played 26% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in six games this season, primarily as a blocker,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink. Promoting former Seattle Seahawks’ blocker Vannett didn’t work against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, when the Ravens and running back Derrick Henry produced historically brutal numbers on Monday Night Football.

Getting Henry rolling again is the key to helping stand-in quarterback Jacoby Brissett play his best game. The Ravens won’t win if Brissett’s in a shootout with Young.