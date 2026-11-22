The Baltimore Ravens have lost 5 straight games and will have to try to end that skid on Sunday on the road against the Carolina Panthers without two NFL All-Pro defenders.

The Ravens’ official inactives list included both safety Marlon Humphrey and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, although for very different reasons.

“Ravens inactives vs. Carolina: QB Kedon Slovis (emergency No. 3), RB Adam Randall, WR Elijah Sarratt, OL Emery Jones Jr., DL Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (non-injury related), S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee),” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Ravens keep an extra DL up w//Peebles and Olajiga active.”

The Ravens are paying Humphrey and Madubuike a fortune to not play — Humphrey is in the final season of a 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension, and Madubuike is playing on a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

Why Marlon Humphrey Isn’t Playing for Ravens

Humphrey created a firestorm this week with his comments on his podcast about the city of Baltimore, where he’s spent his entire NFL career since he was selected in the 1st round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“What is Baltimore best at making?” Humphrey said on an episode of The Marlon Humphrey Show on Tuesday — an episode that was subsequently taken down. “They’re best at making criminals.”

While Humphrey apologized to reporters on Wednesday, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter eventually sent the 2-time NFL All-Pro home, and he was declared inactive for the Panthers game.

That’s not to say he’ll be gone for the rest of the season, as some have called for.

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter said he expects CB Marlon Humphrey to be back at the team facility on Monday,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Humphrey was sent home Thursday after being informed he would not play Sunday. The punishment came after Humphrey made derogatory remarks about Baltimore on his podcast.”

Madubuike Not Same Player After Neck Injury

Madubuike has seemed like a shell of the player who once dominated games for the Ravens since returning from a neck injury suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 regular season, which cost him the final 14 games of that season and the season opener of the 2026 season.

In his first 8 games, Madubuike has 22 tackles but just 1.0 sack and zero TFL.