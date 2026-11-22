If it seemed like things were going badly for the Baltimore Ravens during their current 5-game losing streak, they may have been worse than you thought after the Ravens took a 2-0 lead on a safety by edge rusher Mike Green on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young early in the 1st quarter of Sunday’s Week 11 game.

“With that safety, Ravens take their first lead since Oct. 25 vs. Bengals,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Baltimore hadn’t had a lead in its last three games.”

Fans might remember the game against the Bengals as the one where the Ravens led 13-0 at halftime but went on to lose 35-13.

The Ravens added to the lead on a trick play — a 52-yard touchdown on a direct snap to running back Derrick Henry, who flipped the ball to quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a reverse, who found Rashod Bateman for a 9-0 lead.

Ravens Down 2 NFL All-Pro Starters on Defense

The Ravens are trying to end their losing streak against the Panthers minus a pair of NFL All-Pro defenders, with safety Marlon Humphrey and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

“Ravens inactives vs. Carolina: QB Kedon Slovis (emergency No. 3), RB Adam Randall, WR Elijah Sarratt, OL Emery Jones Jr., DL Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (non-injury related), S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee),” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Ravens keep an extra DL up w//Peebles and Olajiga active.”

Ravens on 4th Starting QB Against Panthers

The Ravens are on their 4th starting quarterback in 2026 with Brissett, whom they obtained in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens lost 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury that required surgery, though there is a slim chance he could return in Week 16.

Jackson’s trusted backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a season-ending toe injury in the same game Jackson was hurt — a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens were forced to start undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in a Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Brissett made his first start for the Ravens in a Week 10 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers.