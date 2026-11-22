Jesse Minter’s overseen six losses in a row, seven defeats overall, as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, so Kyle Hamilton took the opportunity to drop a blunt verdict about his rookie boss’ performance after the 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Hamilton didn’t want to hear Minter try to shield the Ravens’ defense after events at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 22. Instead, the All-Pro safety told reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

I appreciate the sentiment, but I mean, it’s not on him. I think Jesse’s been great so far, honestly. As a leader, as a coach. It’s up to us as players to go out there and play well, and I’m not gonna put that on him. That’s what he should say, quote, unquote, but you know that’s not on him, that’s just him being a leader. I think guys in the locker room know that we gotta just play better.

Most of those guys who know the Ravens have got to play better surely belong alongside Hamilton on one of the NFL’s most disappointing defenses. What was once a franchise staple has become a laughingstock for these Ravens, and it’s hard to square Hamilton’s description of Minter as “great” with how poorly his defense is performing.

Minter earned the top job in Baltimore thanks to successful stints calling defenses at Michigan and for the Los Angeles Chargers. Yet, the 43-year-old appears to have no answers for why the 2026 Ravens continue to surrender points at an alarming rate.

Unfortunately, Minter’s confusion is shared by Hamilton, who cited a fundamental flaw that’s crippling the Ravens defensively.

Kyle Hamilton Remains Baffled by Defensive Decline

Hamilton has spent most of this season calling out the problems on the Ravens’ defense. This week, he echoed the thoughts of another disgruntled All-Pro after the Panthers shredded the Ravens for 401 yards and four touchdowns during an unexpected shootout.

Desperately seeking answers, Hamilton pointed to a lack of communication among key players. He said, “You have to know where everybody is going to be. It’s frustrating but we have nobody to blame but ourselves,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Those comments echo a similar sentiment to what decorated middle linebacker Roquan Smith expressed after last week’s 23-20 defeat to the Chargers. Smith indicated not every member of the defense was doing their job.

The former Chicago Bears star was even more blunt and to the point in Carolina. Smith simply said, It’s not rocket science. “It’s football. We have to do our jobs. This [Expletive] hurts, but it is what it is,” per Zrebiec.

Both Smith and Hamilton sound well past the point of frustration with the Ravens’ ongoing inability to stop teams. Hamilton’s being a good pro about his coach, but Minter can’t escape blame for why so many big names aren’t performing among what looks like a talented group.

Jesse Minter’s Presiding Over Ravens’ Defensive Collapse

Players have to take responsibility, but coaching isn’t making a positive difference for the Ravens. It’s why Hamilton felt the need to speak out about his role after the win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

That victory seems like a lifetime ago after bigger problems have since mounted for Hamilton and Co. Problems like star names not delivering.

Those names include four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson. The $112-million import took an already dismal debut campaign with the Ravens to new lows with a penalty-laden display against the Panthers.

Zrebiec noted “Hendrickson now has the same number of roughing the passer penalties (2) as he has sacks.”

Hendrickson now has the same number of roughing the passer penalties (2) as he has sacks. https://t.co/PhKcfuNe4j — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 22, 2026

Marquee starters not playing up to their billing have made life more difficult for Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. It’s equally true the coaching duo hasn’t done enough to clearly communicate what they want if veterans like Hamilton and Smith are still noticing confusion across a disjointed unit.