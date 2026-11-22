The Baltimore Ravens are struggling on both sides of the ball, and former Super Bowl champion Bernard Pollard believes the team is losing the defensive identity that built its reputation.

Baltimore enters Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with a 4-6 record. The Ravens have allowed 25.9 points per game this season, ranking 24th in the NFL, and that number has climbed to 31.8 points over their past four games.

Pollard, who won Super Bowl XLVII with Baltimore following the 2012 season, questioned the team’s direction during an exclusive interview. He also expressed concerns about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future as the two-time MVP deals with another injury.

“Some people may or may not like what I’m about to say, but they are losing the brand,” Pollard said to RotoGrinders’ Kyle Odegard. “The brand in Baltimore has always been defense.”

Bernard Pollard Says Ravens Are Losing Their Defensive Identity

Pollard believes Baltimore needs to make changes to restore the defensive standards that defined the franchise for years.

“I don’t know if it’s a personnel thing or coaching, but you’ve got to get somebody in there who will keep that brand,” he said. “They need to hold the players accountable to that, while bringing in players who hold each other accountable.”

The Ravens have struggled offensively without Jackson, who underwent thumb surgery earlier this month and could miss the remainder of the season.

Pollard said the team’s dependence on its starting quarterback has become a concern.

“When you look at what’s happening in Baltimore, this has been what’s going down the last few years,” he said. “This is a team that is extremely dependent on Lamar to get things going offensively.”

Jackson, who is approaching his 30th birthday, has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Pollard questioned how those issues could affect him moving forward.

“With Lamar and the injury woes, Father Time is undefeated,” Pollard said. “He has been electric. He has been an exceptional talent running around and making plays with his legs, making plays with his arm. I don’t want to say he’s done, but with age, those injuries come.”

Could Baltimore Trade Lamar Jackson Before His Contract Expires?

Jackson is entering the final year of his contract in 2027, when he is scheduled to carry an $84.3 million salary cap hit.

Although a trade could provide Baltimore with draft picks and salary cap relief, Pollard doesn’t believe another team would offer enough to make a deal worthwhile.

“I think they’re stuck,” he said. “I think they’re in a weird spot. Honestly, I don’t think anybody will be willing to give up a couple first-rounders for him, because most teams are set up to throw the football with limited (QB run-game packages).”

Pollard believes extending Jackson’s contract is the more likely outcome.

“I think they’ve got to pay him,” he said. “Their whole offense is built for Lamar.”

He added that trading Jackson would require significant changes throughout Baltimore’s offense.

“If you keep Lamar, the roster stays the same. If you get rid of Lamar, you have to change that entire offense if you go and get a traditional quarterback who is looking to go through progressions and make the throws, with limited legs.”

Pollard Defends Ravens’ Decision to Move On From John Harbaugh

Pollard also addressed Baltimore’s decision to part ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh, who now leads the New York Giants.

The Giants have started 5-3-1 and sit atop the NFC East, but Pollard doesn’t believe Baltimore made a mistake by letting Harbaugh go.

“Baltimore would have struggled with Harbaugh at the coaching position too,” Pollard said.

He also questioned the strength of the Giants’ division.

“When you look at the New York Giants, that’s awesome (they have started well). This is going to come out and sound bad, and that’s not my intention, but that division is absolutely atrocious. That division sucks.”

Pollard acknowledged Harbaugh’s success in New York but said he wants to see how the Giants perform later in the season.

“We’ll see how it looks in the postseason, if they get there. They still have a lot of games left, so we’ll see what happens.”

Baltimore will try to improve its record Sunday against Carolina after falling 23-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on November 22 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. FOX will broadcast the game.