If you thought Jacoby Brissett made a major mistake no NFL quarterback could possibly defend when he desperately heaved a late interception during the Baltimore Ravens’ 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, you’d be wrong.

Brissett wants everyone to know his seemingly errant deep throw under pressure that landed in the hands of Panthers’ linebacker Tyrel Dodson, was actually a calculated ploy to preserve the clock.

The Ravens’ fourth starting quarterback of the 2026 NFL season told reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “Yeah, I gotta do a better job of getting it, pushing it up to the sideline more. I knew I had, like, lost a lot of yards, so I was trying to push it out of bounds past the line of scrimmage, and (I) did a poor job there.”

When asked to confirm he wasn’t in fact targeting Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Brissett replied, “No, I was trying to get it out of bounds.”

That explanation may stretch the bounds of credibility for some. Especially when it looked like Brissett panicked under instant and heavy pressure, leading to a fatal lapse in judgement.

Such a lapse would be almost forgivable if the Ravens didn’t simply need a field goal to win. Brissett had the ball at the Ravens’ 32-yard line with 35 seconds left and two timeouts.

Unfortunately, the 33-year-old played like anything but a savvy game-manager. Instead, Brissett committed one of the ultimate no-nos for a pro quarterback in a clutch situation.

Whether he meant to or not, Brissett was likely impacted by the way he’d been harassed and hit all day behind a threadbare offensive line.

Jacoby Brissett Bucked Under Pressure

Brissett put up some solid numbers, like 276 yards through the air. Including a 52-yard scoring strike to Bateman after some elaborate trickery.

Sadly, those numbers were undermined by Brissett’s critical late error. His thought-process was likely not helped by the punishment he’d already taken.

The Panthers sacked Brissett twice and hit him many more times. It didn’t help both of the Ravens’ offensive tackles, veteran All-Pro Ronnie Stanley and third-year pro Roger Rosengarten were beaten and bruised throughout the game.

Stanley “got folded back by Princely Umanmielen on that sack. Roger Rosengarten was slow to get up after the play, too. Back-to-back 3-and-outs for an offense that was cooking in the 1st half,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Protecting the passer has been a problem for the Ravens all season. Enough for injured starter Lamar Jackson’s media team to apparently weigh in with some thoughts.

The Ravens have now given up 27 sacks through 10 games, but Brissett was supposed to provide a calm head amid the pressure. He was anything but calm on the game’s decisive play, but the former Arizona Cardinals starter wasn’t the only one who botched a key sequence.

Ravens Weren’t Prepared for Late-Game Situation

Smart management of the clock starts on the sidelines, but the Ravens looked wholly unprepared by their coaches. The chances of successfully running a game-winning two-minute drill were fatally undermined by iffy awareness of the clock, as well as some dubious play calls.

Those problems were detailed by ESPN’s Benjamin Solak. He outlined how “Jacoby Brissett got sacked with 1:25 left and the Ravens had all three timeouts The Ravens then lost 48 seconds off the clock over the next two plays (checkdown and QB sneak), snapping the ball at the 32 with only :37 remaining.”

Jacoby Brissett got sacked with 1:25 left and the Ravens had all three timeouts The Ravens then lost 48 seconds off the clock over the next two plays (checkdown and QB sneak), snapping the ball at the 32 with only :37 remaining https://t.co/iwpKuKmZJB pic.twitter.com/J6KlypFyNo — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 22, 2026

Solak’s critique puts the focus on rookie head coach Jesse Minter. He was defended by an All-Pro starter after events in Carolina, but defensive-minded boss Minter still can’t field a competent unit on that side of the ball.

Nor can he capably handle keeping his offense focused and on schedule in the clutch. Minter will learn those things with experience, but in the meantime, he needs well-travelled players like Brissett to make better decisions.