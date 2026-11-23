The Baltimore Ravens‘ freefall continued in Week 11, as the team suffered a hard-fought 35-33 loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. While there is still time for the Ravens to turn their season around, each passing loss makes it less and less likely that the team will remain in playoff contention long enough for Lamar Jackson to return from a thumb injury he suffered earlier this month.

Against Carolina, Baltimore also found itself without All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was sent home by the team midway through last week after making some controversial comments about the city he finds himself representing. Humphrey’s future with the Ravens has become a very big topic of discussion as a result of this move, with head coach Jesse Minter issuing an update on his status in the wake of this loss.

For much of his 10-year career, all of which has been spent with the Ravens, Humphrey has been a beloved figure in Baltimore. At his best, he was one of the top cornerbacks in the league, earning four Pro Bowl selections and a pair of All-Pro First Team honors, the most recent of which came in 2024.

Over the past year-and-a-half, though, Humphrey has begun to lose fans at a rapid rate. Not only has his play on the field suffered, but Humphrey has continued to make increasingly controversial comments off the field that have drawn an even brighter spotlight to his struggles on defense for Baltimore.

Things came to a head when he claimed that Baltimore is “best at making criminals” in a now-deleted episode of his podcast, “The Marlon Humphrey Show.” The Ravens promptly sent Humphrey home from the team’s facility in the wake of these comments and made him inactive for their Week 11 action, throwing his future up in the air. However, Minter revealed that Humphrey was back in the building Monday ahead of the team’s preparations for Week 12.

“Ravens head coach Jesse Minter says CB Marlon Humphrey is back in the building,” Josina Anderson shared in a post on X.

Marlon Humphrey Joins Growing List of Problems for the Ravens

Getty Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Humphrey will stick with Baltimore past the 2026 campaign, but for the time being, it almost needs him on the field if it wants to turn things around. Again, Humphrey hasn’t been all that effective this season, but it’s telling that the Panthers were able to drop 35 points on the Ravens’ defense without one of their starting cornerbacks on the field.

The problem is that, even if Humphrey can keep his mouth shut and start playing better, there are so many other issues for Baltimore to deal with that it would be a shock if it were to find its way into the playoffs this year. Every game is a must-win contest for the Ravens from here on out, and that starts with their upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 12.