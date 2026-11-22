The Baltimore Ravens found themselves waiting with bated breath after their best remaining offensive weapon went down in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

“After Derrick Henry scored a TD to put the Ravens up 33-32, with 6:32 remaining, he went into the blue medical tent,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Henry fell backward into the end zone and hit the back of his head on the turf.”

“Ravens RB Derrick Henry is being evaluated for a concussion after landing hard in the end zone following a TD,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Henry scored on a 15-yard touchdown run and had 13 carries for 94 yards at the time of his injury.

The Panthers answered with a field goal on their next possession for a 35-33 lead and Henry wasn’t on the field when Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a game-ending touchdown with just 25 seconds left.

It was the Ravens’ sixth straight loss, dropping them to 4-7.

“Derrick Henry in the blue medical tent after hitting his head hard on this touchdown,” Ravens Vault’s Sarah Ellison wrote on X.

“Derrick Henry is out of the blue medical tent and he’s walking straight to locker room,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Ravens Rebuffed Trade Offers for Derrick Henry

The Ravens’ offense — already on its fourth starting quarterback this season — rebuffed all trade offers for Henry, who is likely headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his career ends.

“The Ravens keep getting calls on Derrick Henry ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline — and keep telling teams he’s not available,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on November 8 — just 2 days before the NFL trade deadline.

Ravens Mostly Ignore Simple Formula for Wins

The Ravens have mostly ignored a simple formula to winning games that’s worked in all four of their victories this season — getting Henry at least 20 carries.

In the four games the Ravens have won, Henry has had at least 20 carries.

All of this comes in a year when an NFL team won a game with zero passing yards: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-0, becoming the first team to win a game with zero completions since the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 29, 1974.