Ravens Make Final Decision on Potential Derrick Henry Trade Before Deadline

With just a few days left before the trade deadline, serious questions remain about how much more active the Baltimore Ravens will be.

The Ravens made it know they are trying to win now with their early-week trade of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. That move came in light of Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley’s injuries, which could cost both the season.

Baltimore is on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, prompting many to ask whether, at 4-5, the team is starting to sell. The biggest name in trade rumors is running back Derrick Henry, but the team has already made its decision on him.

Baltimore Ravens Made Stance Clear on Derrick Henry

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens will not trade Henry before the deadline. Schefter added that the team has already told Henry it won’t trade him.

“Ravens running back Derrick Henry is not expected to be traded by the NFL trade deadline, league sources told ESPN, putting an end to speculation that Baltimore would be willing to deal the five-time Pro Bowler. The Ravens even recently informed Henry that they have no intention of trading him, according to league sources. In recent weeks, speculation had built that Baltimore might be willing to deal its future Hall-of-Fame running back. There were suggestions that his two former head coaches, John Harbaugh in New York and Mike Vrabel in New England, could be interested, though there is no direct evidence that either coach inquired about Henry. Whether or not they did is moot; Baltimore is said never to have considered dealing Henry before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.”

Henry leads the NFL in carries with 175. He is also in the top 10 in rushing yards with 689 and touchdowns with 8.

Ravens Have a Reason to Keep Derrick Henry Around in 2026

There is a belief within the Ravens building that, despite the 4-5 start, they can turn things around. Schefter said Brissett, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and their schedule are part of why they think the season can be salvaged.

“The reason there had been speculation about Henry is because Baltimore has lost its top two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, to injuries. Huntley is out for the season, and the Ravens are hoping Jackson can return later this season, which helped fuel their interest in former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Ravens (4-5) believe Brissett can keep them competitive and in playoff contention until if and when Jackson is ready to return. They’re not ready to give up on this season, despite Thursday night’s 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was their third straight loss by at least 20 points — a first in franchise history. And all along, whether their quarterback is Brissett or Jackson, Henry is expected to be there to support Baltimore’s signal caller.” “Baltimore is entering a more favorable part of its schedule. Its upcoming games are against the last-place Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, followed by consecutive road games against the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, a bye week and then a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Baltimore has a favorable Week 10 matchup against the Chargers. With an 11-day break, the Ravens have plenty of time to be ready for their get-right game.