Insider Shared ‘Realistic’ Lamar Jackson Injury Update Before Ravens Week 6 Game

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off an emotional 30-23 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, but they are looking for reinforcements for the upcoming Cleveland Browns showdown.

Baltimore had to play that Falcons game without several key players due to injuries. Lamar Jackson, Trey Hendrickson, and Ja’Kobi Lane headlined the top names out.

Lane appears to be on the verge of returning from IR and could be in line to play against Cleveland. As for the Ravens’ two highest-paid players, one got some great news that suggests the Browns might have more to worry about.

Injury Update on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter got the inside scoop on Jacksonis progress with his ankle injury. It appears to be good news for Jackson ahead of the Ravens’ game against the Browns.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a realistic chance to return for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, per league source.”

In four games this season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 144 yards on 19 carries and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson is In Line to Start for the Ravens in Week 6

This would be massive news for the Ravens’ offense, which could use their superstar quarterback, Lamar Jackson, back in the lineup. They rolled with Tyler Huntley, and while he had a slow first half, he helped carry the team back into the Falcons game for the win.

Jackson brings a different element to the offense that Huntley can somewhat replicate, but can’t duplicate. Jackson’s speed and athleticism are unlike any quarterback in the NFL right now or in history.

Jackson’s return will completely change how the offense looks in Baltimore. Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle can open up the playbook and get creative.

Jackson may not be 100% healthy going into the game, so Baltimore might play more conservatively. They could look at running back Derrick Henry to carry more of the load in the running game. It’s unclear how close Jackson’s ankle is to 100%, so he may not be able to run as much.

Still, Jackson’s return will at least open up the passing game. Huntley has few limitations, but Jackson is a more naturally gifted passer and can make all the throws.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Jackson responds from the injury, as he is off to a strong start to the season. He’s more accurate than ever and has been pushing the ball downfield.

This Ravens offense looks different than it did in other years with Jackson. Baltimore could be much more dangerous than ever because of its different-looking passing game.