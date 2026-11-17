It was a disaster the Baltimore Ravens had hoped to avoid, but couldn’t, after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 10.

The biggest story of the game was the Ravens’ inability to run the ball, managing just 16 yards on 15 carries. Star running back Derrick Henry got 10 yards on 10 carries, but he still managed two touchdowns.

Los Angeles was winless, and the Ravens were coming off a 10-day break between games only to lose in the fashion they did. It was not a good night in Baltimore, and head coach Jesse Minter couldn’t hide it well.

Jesse Minter Talks Baltimore Ravens’ Embarrassing Week 10 Loss

Minter spoke with the media after the game to share his thoughts on the Ravens. He was asked about what happened with the inability to run the football. While he didn’t have a clear answer, he still shared what he saw.

“I’ll have to look at the tape, but again, [I] give their [defensive line] credit. Whatever it was, [whether it was] just penetration [or] angles, they were cutting off a lot of our wide zone plays. I thought Jacoby [Brissett], for his timing of everything, did some good stuff. I’m sure like anything, there’s a play or two he’d like to have back, but for him to come in here and kind of give us a chance [and] play the way that he played, [I] give him a lot of credit. But we have to find a way to be able to run the football, and obviously, we have got to play the run better defensively, so those two things.”

That was followed up by a question regarding the frustration of having a long break and still losing at home. Minter didn’t hide his thoughts on that.

“I thought there were some things that were improved, but overall, [it was] just not enough. The line of scrimmage, the ability to run the football and stop the run, which is what we want to be built on, which is what we want our identity to be, which is what this organization’s been built on. It was not good enough. It starts with me [and] starts with everybody on down. That’s what I would say.”

Baltimore has now lost five straight games and is 4-6. They are at the bottom of the AFC North standings.

Ravens Are in Big Trouble After Crushing Loss

The wheels have officially fallen off the wagon for the Ravens. Even with two trades for offensive linemen and another trade to bring in quarterback Jacoby Brissett, it hasn’t been enough for Baltimore to turn things around.

Now they are on the heels of losing control of the season and being eliminated from playoff contention. It would have to take an incredible run to get them back on track after a 4-1 start.

There is already big trouble with the Ravens with how the season is going. If they can get back on track with a win soon, they might be doomed.