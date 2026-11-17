The battered Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the even more ravaged Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. After the loss of MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, perhaps for the season, any hopes for the Ravens to salvage the season hinge on tonight.

Newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett has his work cut out for him, taking over a Ravens team on a four-game skid.

Many units share a piece of the blame pie for the Ravens’ misfortunes, but one that would have a large slice is the team’s offensive line, which is leading in the wrong categories.

Unfortunate League Leader

Since the start of the season, the Ravens’ offensive line has been a patchwork unit, shuffled around like chairs on the Titanic. So it’s no surprise the team has been prone to mistakes and disorganization.

One way this has manifested is in penalties, particularly false starts. The team had four false starts against the Jaguars, bringing their season total entering Monday to 24. Clifton Brown of Ravens.com, in his November 6 article, wrote about veteran tackle Ronnie Stanley offering no excuses for the penalties.

“Speak for myself, I’ve got to do better,” Stanley said. “I’m trying to get off the ball as soon as I hear the quarterback. Too fast. I need to hone that back a little bit and maybe come off slower. We can’t afford to have pre-snap penalties. They stall drives and take away points.”

The Ravens’ attempt to rebuild this line has been an ongoing narrative since before the season.

Figuring Out the Line

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford came to Baltimore after five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, trying to establish three principles as outlined by the Baltimore Banner’s Vivian Yao in their August 3 article on the Ravens’ line before the season.

“The three things that we talk about doesn’t really take talent,” Ledford, the Ravens’ new offensive line coach and run game coordinator, said Monday. “Really, it’s just a mindset … [and] if we can do those things, we’re going to have a shot every game, every play.”

It has not been a smooth transition for Ledford managing this unit, with the center position a constant carousel until the team acquired Cam Jurgens from the Eagles.

Before the season, Ledford discussed what he wanted to see out of the center competition.

“We want to make sure that we’re diligent and giving everybody the opportunity that’s here with it, because they’re here for a reason,” Ledford said. “And just make sure we get the right guy that we want in there with that first group.”

If there were ever a game for the Ravens to get back on track, it would be Monday night against the winless Chargers.