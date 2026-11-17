The lingering effects of last week’s nationwide ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration continue to affect the NFL schedule, including Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

“Because of flight issues from the recent air stoppage, the NFL has changed the officiating crew for tonight’s game,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Monday night, less than an hour before kickoff. “Adrian Hill will be the head referee instead of Land Clark.”

Sunday’s Week 10 slate saw one group of officials oversee two games in a single day for the first time since 1960.

From ESPN: “Four NFL officials will pull a rare double shift Sunday, officiating two games as a result of leaguewide travel issues created by Friday’s FAA ground stop. Referee Don Willard, umpire Terry Killens, field judge Jabir Walker and side judge Justin Larrew will work the Dolphins-Colts game at 1 p.m. ET in Indianapolis before driving 110 miles to Cincinnati for the Steelers-Bengals nightcap, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The adjusted assignments are part of the NFL’s wider plan to reassign officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns.”

Ravens Debut Fourth Starting QB on MNF

The Ravens have lost four straight games to fall to 4-5 and will roll out their fourth starting quarterback on Monday night against the winless Chargers, Jacoby Brissett.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was the opening-day starter, missed three games with a high-ankle injury, then returned and lasted one play before suffering a thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley went 1-2 in Jackson’s absence, then suffered a season-ending toe injury against the Bills. That forced the Ravens to start undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

Trade Brought Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore

The Ravens made a move to save their season, trading a 2027 4th-round pick and a 2028 7th-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Brissett and a 2027 7th-round pick on November 6.