In a game that the Baltimore Ravens thought could be a get-right-game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the game ended in a bitter 23-20 home loss.

The Ravens never got going, trailing the entire game. However, the team seemed prime for a comeback after cutting the Chargers’ lead to three and getting the ball back with just over two minutes left.

Zay Flowers continued his good night with his seventh catch of the evening and a first down that led the Ravens into Chargers territory when disaster struck. Flowers fumbled the ball while fighting for extra yards, effectively dashing the Ravens’ hopes of a comeback. Flowers was less than enthusiastic to reflect on the play.

Leaving Early

2026 has been a frustrating season for the Ravens on several fronts, and that frustration boiled over after the game for several players, including Zay Flowers.

Flowers has developed a reputation for fumbling in critical situations. In fact, it’s at a higher clip than other receivers in football, as ESPN’s Jamison Hensley pointed out on Twitter.

“Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has trouble holding onto the ball in critical situations. His three fumbles in the fourth quarter over the last two seasons are the most by any wide receiver over that span, according to ESPN Research,” Hensley said.

Flowers was not in the mood tonight to delve into what happened tonight, as Josh Tolentino of the Baltimore Sun reported on Twitter.

“Zay Flowers was dressed and exited the Ravens locker room as soon as reporters entered the room tonight,” Tolentino said.

Flowers is drawing criticism from all angles, from fans to former players alike.

Sharpe Rips Flowers

Shannon Sharpe was part of one of the greatest teams in Ravens franchise history, which led to the organization’s first Super Bowl, and he’s taking the Ravens’ lackluster play personally. On his “Nightcap” show with Chad Johnson and Joe Johnson, Sharpe ripped into the Ravens, calling the team’s performance “embarrassing “ and “unacceptable.” In particular, Sharpe turned his attention to Zay Flowers and his costly fumble.

“Zay Flowers. Ocho, you know this now. I know that’s your guy. That’s four fumbles in the fourth quarter. That’s five fumbles since 2023. He’s tied for the most by a wide receiver. Now, at some point in time, my coach used to tell me, ‘Son, know when the journey is over.’ You’ve got the first down. The two-minute warning is about to happen. Why are you struggling for more yards? I just need to know.”

Sharpe’s sentiments echoed the thoughts of many Ravens fans after Flowers’ fumble, and Flowers not facing the music and answering questions post-game could add fuel to the already raging fire of the Ravens’ season.