At least now we know why he was dropping all those passes.

ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported that Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had been playing with a broken hand since Week 3 — something he seemed fully healed from on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, with several impressive catches in the first half.

“On the Monday Night Football broadcast, Lisa Salters reported that Mark Andrews has been playing with a broken hand since Week 3,” Locked on Ravens’ Kevin Oestricher wrote on X on Monday night.

“Per (Salters), Ravens TE Mark Andrews has been playing with a broken hand since Week 3,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Now, finally healed.”

The Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, 34-31, and Andrews had 3 receptions for 24 yards — he hasn’t had more than 28 receiving yards in the six games since, but had 3 receptions for 33 yards in the first half against the Chargers.

“Let’s talk about Mark Andrews’ hand,” Press Box Online’s Glenn Clark wrote on X. “I alluded to this on the podcast last week. And we can say that it explains why things have been so bad. But if it was the broken hand that was causing it, it’s fair to second guess why he was playing.”

Ravens, Fans Frustrated With Andrews

It’s been frustrating to watch games with the Ravens offense minus Lamar Jackson, and with Andrews dropping passes at an alarming clip this season.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec believed no teams are interested in taking on Andrews and the 3-year, $39.3 million contract he signed midway through the 2025 season.

Zrebiec put the 3-time Pro Bowler and former NFL All-Pro at the top of his list of players with “No Real Market” value in a trade.

“It’s been an extremely difficult year for Andrews, who has struggled with drops and penalties and is averaging a career-low 7.6 yards per catch,” Zrebiec wrote. “It’s been tough to watch at times, given how much Andrews has meant to the franchise and how hard he plays. Signing the 31-year-old Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million contract extension in December suddenly looks like one of DeCosta’s biggest miscues. It seems far more likely that Andrews will be a post-June 1 cut this offseason.”

Young Stars Left, Mark Andrews Stayed

With 3 tight ends who could start almost anywhere in the NFL — Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar — the Ravens had to choose with Kolar and Likely in the final years of their contracts in 2025.

Likely seemed likely to land the big-money deal, but after nagging injuries and several questionable on-field decisions, Andrews secured the bag with a 3-year, $39.3 million contract extension during the regular season.

The Giants and former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh signed Likely to a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract, and he’s been one of the NFL’s best tight ends in 2026, with 55 receptions for 575 yards and 7 touchdowns through nine games.