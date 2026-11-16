The Baltimore Ravens enter Monday Night Football with their playoff hopes facing another important test, and the latest AFC standings show just how much is riding on their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baltimore sits at 4-5 following four consecutive losses, leaving the Ravens ninth in the AFC standings and outside the conference’s seven playoff spots.

A victory over the winless Chargers would bring Baltimore back to .500 and keep the team within one game of the AFC’s final wild-card position. Another loss would leave the Ravens two games behind with eight weeks remaining in the regular season.

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley outlined the situation in a November 16 post on X.

“If the Ravens win tonight, Baltimore remains one game back of the final playoff spot,” Hensley wrote. “If the Ravens lose, Baltimore falls to two games back with eight weeks remaining in the regular season.”

The Ravens cannot move into a playoff position Monday night, but the outcome will determine how much ground they must make up during the final stretch of the season.

Baltimore Ravens’ Playoff Chances Could Drop to 10% With Another Loss

The Ravens enter the matchup with an 18% chance of reaching the postseason, according to projections shared by Ravens Wire.

Those odds would improve to 21% with a victory over Los Angeles. A defeat, however, would drop Baltimore’s playoff probability to just 10%.

The difference comes as the Ravens try to catch the Cleveland Browns, who currently hold the AFC’s seventh and final playoff position with a 6-4 record.

A Baltimore victory would improve the Ravens to 5-5, leaving them one game behind Cleveland.

A loss would drop the team to 4-6, making its path to the postseason more difficult.

The Buffalo Bills currently lead the AFC at 8-1, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, all at 7-2.

The Denver Broncos, also 7-2, hold the conference’s first wild-card position. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit sixth at 6-3, followed by Cleveland.

The New England Patriots, at 5-5, occupy eighth place, immediately ahead of Baltimore.

Even with a Monday win, the Ravens would remain outside the playoff field, with tiebreakers determining their position relative to other teams with matching records.

Baltimore will still have seven regular-season games remaining after facing the Chargers.

Ravens Turn to Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson Sidelined

Baltimore will attempt to end its losing streak with a different quarterback under center.

Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is scheduled to start against Los Angeles, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve.

Jackson is dealing with a thumb injury, while Huntley remains sidelined with a toe injury.

The quarterback changes come after the Ravens suffered a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 5.

Baltimore has dropped four consecutive games and currently sits fourth in the AFC North.

The Ravens will face a Chargers team still searching for its first victory of the season.

Los Angeles enters Monday’s matchup at 0-8 after a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on November 8.

The Chargers have lost 11 consecutive games dating back to last season. Their road record since the start of last season is 5-7.

Los Angeles will also be without wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who has been ruled out with a back injury.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.