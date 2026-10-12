Baltimore Ravens HC Jesse Minter Gives Injury Update on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens won without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in less-than-ideal circumstances in Week 5 — on the road against the upstart Atlanta Falcons, with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley starting and leading the team to a 30-23 win in overtime.

It turns out Huntley might be the NFL’s best backup quarterback, which is another reason the Ravens are legitimate contenders. And getting Jackson back soon is another, after an ankle injury suffered in Week 4.

“To his credit, (Lamar) is doing everything he can to get back out there,” Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday. “What a wonderful teammate and leader he was even when he’s not playing.”

The Ravens play their first NFC North Division opponent in Week 6, traveling to face the 3-2 Cleveland Browns.

“Could be interesting week on injury/recovery front,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Is Lamar Jackson ready to go? Can Trey Hendrickson return? Will Cam Jurgens clear concussion protocol in time to play Sunday? Also, WR Ja’Kobi Lane and CB TJ Tampa are eligible to return to practice this week if they are able.”

Snoop Huntley Continues to Shine for Ravens

Jackson himself heaped praise on Huntley after he won his 3rd consecutive start in place of Jackson dating back to last season.

“Make it rainnnnnnnnn!” Jackson wrote on his official Instagram account on Monday. “5 Gon do it!!”

“Tyler Huntley completed his FINAL 11 passes against Atlanta,” Ravens Nation Live wrote on its official X account. “11/11, 80 passing yards, 1 passing TD. He then finished the game with a rushing TD in overtime. With the game on the line, Snoop didn’t miss.”

The Ravens are now 4-1 and lead the AFC North by one game over the Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers, all 3-2.

Jackson Suffered Injury in Win Over Titans

Jackson did not play the 2nd half of a Week 4 win over the Titans after hurting his ankle late in the first half.

“Lamar Jackson: Left high-ankle sprain, hopefully a mild grade 1,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “I expect him to miss the rest of the game if the high/medial ankle is sprained, especially since they’re up 24-7. Not worth the risk.”

Jackson was playing at his usual MVP level when he left the game. In the first half, he was 15-of-20, for 222 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he added 2 carries for 20 yards.