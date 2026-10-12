Kyle Hamilton Threw Subtle Shade at John Harbaugh After Ravens Overtime Win

It seemed improbable with a backup quarterback down 23-15 late in the fourth quarter, but the Baltimore Ravens pulled off a 30-23 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Baltimore’s offense struggled early with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, but turned it around in the second half and overtime. The Ravens finished with 391 yards of offense and picked up 68 of it on their only overtime drive to score a go-ahead touchdown.

On the Falcons’ only overtime drive, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton sealed the win with an interception. Hamilton admitted after the game that something about the team would have happened under former head coach John Harbaugh, but not under Jesse Minter.

Kyle Hamilton’s Subtle Shot at John Harbaugh After Baltimore Ravens Win

After the game, Hamilton was asked about the Ravens’ performance in the win. He was honest about something that happened in the game that wouldn’t have happened under Harbaugh.

“I just said it in the locker room, just to give you the gist of it,” Hamilton said via ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. “But saying like over the past few years, and I feel like I get up here and say this so much, but like that’s a game that we’ve lost like many times. And whether it’s, you know, some fluky stuff happening or whatever. Yeah. But the way the offense drove down there in OT, first off, that drive to get us into OT, two-point conversion, all that stuff, and then follow it up with whatever eight-minute drive, whatever they had. Finish it off with touchdown and then we get a stop on defense. It’s just like us getting over some sort of hump or dark, dark cloud. And I’m excited for the future.”

That was the running theme of the Ravens’ 8-9 season last year under Harbaugh. Over the years, Baltimore has lost many games because of poor decisions and late-game mistakes, resulting in tough losses.

Ravens Are Moving Past the John Harbaugh Era With Jesse Minter

Minter has quickly become the head coach this Ravens team needed after a few years of little success. Sure, the Ravens are going to the playoffs, but they haven’t lived up to expectations.

The 2026 season is off to a much better start for Baltimore, sitting with a 4-1 record and in first place in the AFC North. Thanks to the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, the Ravens control the division.

Baltimore faces the Browns in Week 6, with the division lead on the line. With how different this Ravens team looks, their chances of winning this game should be high. The question is whether Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson will be there.