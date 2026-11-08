Lamar Jackson’s Strong 3-Word Message to Ravens Revealed His 2026 Plans

The Baltimore Ravens are in their 11-day break before their Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, hoping to keep their season alive.

Baltimore is coming off a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. That loss dropped them to 4-5.

The Ravens had to play that game without Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, who are out for a significant amount of time with injuries. Joe Fagnano started in their place at quarterback, but after trading for Jacoby Brissett, the Ravens will roll with Brissett for almost the rest of the season. While Huntley has been ruled out for the season with his toe injury, the real question is whether Jackson can return in 2026 with his thumb injury.

Lamar Jackson’s 2026 Status With Baltimore Ravens Has Been Revealed

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest update on Jackson and what the rest of the season looks like. It appears Jackson may return at some point. He left the team a clear message about 2026.

“Within 24 hours of suffering a significant injury to his right thumb, Lamar Jackson was telling his Baltimore Ravens teammates that he plans to return later this season, sources told NFL Network. “Just stay alive” was the paraphrase of Jackson’s message to the Ravens. And according to those who spoke with the star quarterback, Jackson’s words were “energizing” and “exciting.” Previously, teammates had feared Jackson’s season was over. Jackson is undergoing surgery to repair a fractured and dislocated thumb on his right hand, sources say. Jackson was recently placed on injured reserve, but he has not been ruled out for the season and, by his words to teammates, the two-time MVP believes he can make a comeback in 2026. The typical recovery for Jackson’s injury is at least six weeks, although it could take up to nine weeks. If that timeline holds and his recovery goes well, Jackson could be back by early January if Baltimore can rally with Jacoby Brissett under center. The Ravens (4-5) also have their bye upcoming in Week 13.”

This season, Jackson has completed 70.1% of his passes, throwing for 967 yards and 6 touchdowns on 1 interception. He also added 144 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson Eyeing Return to Ravens in 2026

This will make the rest of the year much easier for the Ravens. Knowing Jackson is fighting back to return this season gives the team motivation to keep rolling.

Brissett is a veteran who has started and won many games at quarterback. He can do enough to put this team in a position to make the playoffs or stay in contention.

The good news is that they have a pretty favorable schedule over the next month, starting with the Chargers. If they can go on a winning streak here, it could flip the season around and get their franchise quarterback back, with the team in a good position.