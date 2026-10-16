Baltimore Ravens Get Encouraging News Despite Lamar Jackson Being Ruled Out Against Browns

The Baltimore Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for a second consecutive game, but NFL experts remain overwhelmingly confident in the team’s chances against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced Friday that Jackson has been ruled out of Sunday’s AFC North matchup because of an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start for the second straight game.

Despite the absence of the two-time NFL MVP, several major NFL prediction panels have unanimously backed Baltimore ahead of the divisional matchup.

All 11 ESPN panelists picked the Ravens to defeat Cleveland, while all six USA Today experts and all five NFL.com analysts also selected Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner’s five-person prediction panel unanimously backed the Ravens as well.

The predictions offer an encouraging outlook for Baltimore, which enters Sunday’s matchup with a 4-1 record and hopes to stay atop the AFC North.

NFL Experts Unanimously Pick Ravens to Beat Browns Without Lamar Jackson

Several analysts believe Baltimore has enough talent to defeat Cleveland even without its starting quarterback.

USA Today analyst Nicholas Brinkerhoff predicted that the Ravens would expose the Browns’ weaknesses following Cleveland’s Week 5 performance.

“It was a fun run for the Browns, but the clock is about to strike midnight on this Cinderella story,” Brinkerhoff wrote.

“After Deshaun Watson came crashing back down to earth in Week 5, Cleveland is going to get a dose of reality when the Ravens come to town in Week 6. Baltimore is on another level, unlike any team the Browns have played since Week 1.”

Brinkerhoff added that Baltimore should have enough talent to overcome Cleveland, particularly given the Browns’ injury concerns.

Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner also believes the Ravens have the advantage, although he acknowledged that Cleveland could create problems for Huntley.

“The Browns have the pass rush and cornerback talent to bottle up a Tyler Huntley-led passing attack,” Shaffer wrote.

“Rookie wideout Denzel Boston is a big-play threat. If Cleveland gets the Deshaun Watson who impressed during its three-game winning streak, the Ravens will be on upset watch. But they have too much veteran talent to lose in Cleveland.”

Derrick Henry Could Give Baltimore Major Advantage Against Injured Browns Defense

One reason experts remain confident in Baltimore is running back Derrick Henry.

The Browns are dealing with injuries along their defensive front, potentially creating opportunities for Henry and the Ravens’ rushing attack.

NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted Cleveland’s injury concerns while discussing the matchup.

“Derrick Henry’s a monster, and [the Browns] are hurt down the middle,” Zierlein said.

“There are injuries galore on the defensive line for the Cleveland Browns. [Linebacker] Carson Schwesinger right now is not practicing. And you’ve got Derrick Henry, who’s a monster.”

Schwesinger has been dealing with an ankle injury, creating additional uncertainty for Cleveland’s defense.

NFL.com analyst Brooke Cersosimo also identified Baltimore’s running game as a significant advantage.

“QB Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday is still uncertain, but it might not matter,” Cersosimo wrote before Jackson was officially ruled out.

“Backup Tyler Huntley proved last week to be more than capable of running Declan Doyle’s offense and the Derrick Henry-led rushing attack should feast on a Browns unit that could be without Carson Schwesinger (ankle) a week after Braelon Allen ran all over them.”

With Jackson now officially unavailable, Baltimore will rely on Huntley and Henry to lead the offense against Cleveland.

Tyler Huntley’s Week 5 Comeback Gives Ravens Confidence Ahead of Cleveland Matchup

Huntley enters Sunday’s game following a comeback performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Although the quarterback struggled at times, he completed 11 consecutive passes late in the game to help Baltimore secure a 30-23 overtime victory.

Huntley finished the matchup completing 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Sunday will mark his 13th career start with the Ravens. He has a 6-6 record through his first 12 starts.

Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner believes Huntley could have additional motivation against Cleveland.

“Let’s not forget this is a Browns team that cut Huntley and has a former Ravens coach who chose to use Josh Johnson and Cooper Rush as the backup over him,” Han wrote.

“I don’t think Huntley is the type to hold a grudge, but he proved the doubters wrong last week and I think he’d enjoy doing it again.”

Huntley previously spent time with the Browns on two occasions but never appeared in a regular-season game for Cleveland.

He will now face a Browns team coached by Todd Monken, who spent the previous three seasons as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator.

Baltimore enters the game at 4-1, while Cleveland holds a 3-2 record.

The Ravens and Browns are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 18, in Cleveland.