New Details Emerge From Ravens’ Head-Turning Jacoby Brissett Trade

The Baltimore Ravens solved their quarterback delimia with the trade for Jacoby Brissett.

Baltimore will most likely play the rest of the season without their top two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Jackson is dealing with a thumb injury that placed him on IR, while Huntley suffered a season-ending toe injury.

That led the Ravens to trade with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire Brissett. While no details have been released on which draft pick (s) will be part of the deal, the financial terms have been revealed.

More Details on Baltimore Ravens’ Trade for Jacoby Brissett Have Emerged

Before the season, the Cardinals and Brissett agreed on a one-year, $15.5 million fully guaranteed contract for him to be the starting quarterback. Questions remain about how much of it the Ravens will take on in the trade.

ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates shared the financial details of what will happen with Brissett’s contract. Yates broke down how it will be handled.

“Prior to the completion of the trade to Baltimore, the Cardinals restructured the contract of QB Jacoby Brissett, converting $2.7M of his remaining $5.4M salary into a signing bonus. The Ravens will now owe Brissett a base salary of $2.7M if the deal is completed today prior to their game ($2.43M if it is not completed today). He has incentives in his deal as well to make additional money. Moving money around to help complete the eventual deal.”

Brissett went 3-5 as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback this season. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards and 10 touchdowns to 7 interceptions in eight games. Brissett also rushed for 87 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ravens Focused on Week 9 Before Moving Jacoby Brissett Into Starting Lineup

Joe Fagnano will be starting in the Ravens’ Week 9 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Austin Reed and Kedon Slovis will be the backups for the game.

Brissett brings veteran experience and leadership to the position that will help Baltimore. This move shows the Ravens aren’t punting on the season because they don’t have Jackson or Huntley.

It also helps that the financial terms of the deal work in the Ravens’ favor. They won’t take as hard a financial hit with Brissett being in the building.

The biggest question now is what the Ravens will give up as part of the deal. One would assume it will be some kind of Day 3 pick, but the trade isn’t official yet, so that could change. Brissett already left Arizona and was heading to Baltimore, so the trade is pretty much done.

Baltimore has to try to survive Week 9 with Fagnano playing on an injured ankle. Once they do, Brissett can take over the job and try to save the season.