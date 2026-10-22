Ravens Hear NFL’s Final Decision on C.J. Gardner-Johnson Before Bills Game

The Baltimore Ravens might be more than a week away from facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t big news affecting the game.

Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the team’s Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting. The NFL suspended Gardner-Johnson for one game for the incident. Since Buffalo has a bye in Week 7, he would miss the Ravens game.

Gardner-Johnson has appealed his suspension to the NFL and has finally received a decision. It will impact the Ravens in the game.

Baltimore Ravens Got Final Verdict on C.J. Gardner-Johnson Suspension

NFL Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications Michael Signora shared the league’s final decision on Gardner-Johnson. The Ravens will have one less Bills player to worry about.

“Hearing officer Jordy Nelson, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.”

In six games this season, Gardner-Johnson has racked up 26 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 interception. This will be the first game he has missed all season.

Gardner-Johnson has previously played for five teams in the regular season. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Gardner-Johnson was with the Ravens last season for a short time before asking to be released and being granted it.

Ravens Won’t Be Facing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Week 8

The Ravens are catching a bit of a break here with Gardner-Johnson being out. Buffalo also has Sam Franklin Jr. appealing his one-game suspension for spitting in the Raiders game.

Baltimore’s offense will likely welcome not having to face Gardner-Johnson, who has been known as a ball hawk in the secondary. This will certainly change the Ravens’ offensive approach.

Whether Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback by then, the Ravens will take more deep shots. Guys like Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane should have a ton of success through the air.

Baltimore is more focused right now on securing a win against their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a big one for the Ravens after coming off a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

A win over Cincinnati will give the Ravens a leg up in the division. It will move them closer to taking back the AFC North lead from the Browns.

Over the next week, a lot can change for the Ravens between the Bengals game and the Bills game. Regardless, the Week 8 game plan will be simple: attack the side of the field where Gardner-Johnson was covering.