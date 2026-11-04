Ravens Trade for Super Bowl Champion QB After Lamar Jackson Injury

The Baltimore Ravens weren’t willing to roll the dice on the rest of their season with an undrafted rookie quarterback and pulled off a trade for a new starter on Wednesday after serious injuries to their top two quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

“Trade: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Deal is expected to be completed this weekend. The Ravens lost QB Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury, and his backup Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley to turf toe.”

Both Jackson and Huntley were hurt in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter previously announced UDFA rookie Joe Fagnano as the starter for Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The trade wasn’t pulled off in time for Brissett to start Thursday night against the Jaguars, according to Schefter.

More Details on Ravens’ Trade for Brissett

Brissett lost his starting spot on the Cardinals after he was benched late in last Week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with his team trailing big, and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew came on to lead Arizona to a win.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a 1-year, $15.5 million restructured contract in July.

“My understanding was that since the injury to Lamar Jackson the Ravens have been in a spot where they were never going play out the year with their current QB room and were never to give up substantial capital for a QB via trade,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “At the same time they wanted to remain as competitive as possible as well as develop younger players on the roster. Brissett allows them to check all of those boxes. The Cardinals announcing Brissett as the emergency QB behind Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck was a bat signal to the rest of the NFL that it won’t take much to acquire their former starter.”

Ravens Will Be Jacoby Brissett’s 7th Team

Brissett went 1-1 as the starter for the New England Patriots as a rookie in 2016 while starter Tom Brady served a 4-game NFL suspension to start the season and was part of New England’s Super Bowl-winning team that season.

He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts after his rookie year and went 4-12 as their starter in 2017, then 7-8 as their starter in 2019 after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

Brissett has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders.