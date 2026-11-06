2 Teams Making Aggressive Trade Push for Ravens RB Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback room has been decimated, and their season might not be far behind.

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve after hurting his thumb on the offense’s first play of the 36-10 Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Backup Tyler Huntley is also on IR (toe). That forced undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Baltimore sitting at 4-4 after three straight losses.

The Ravens did trade for veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to stop the bleeding. However, their future Hall of Fame running back faces an uncertain future. A new report indicates two teams could make a push to acquire the All-Pro runner.

Patriots, Giants Showing Trade Interest in Derrick Henry

According to Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports, the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both interested in acquiring Derrick Henry ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

“Two teams have surfaced as potential trade partners, according to A to Z Sports sources, and both have familiar connections: the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, coached by two of Henry’s former head coaches in Mike Vrabel and John Harbaugh,” Stanley wrote.

“We’re not saying Henry’s run in Baltimore is a foregone conclusion. But it’s expected (now) that the Ravens playoff chances are trending in the wrong direction. Add Henry’s age and the suddenly uncertain long-term picture around Lamar Jackson, more new quarterbacks, and you can feel the end approaching, whether it’s now or after the season.”

Both Teams Have a Familiar Face Calling the Shots

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel coached Henry for six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, including his 2,027-yard 2020 campaign that earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh coached Henry for his first two seasons in Baltimore. In 2024, Henry led the league in rushing touchdowns (16), and last year he added 1,595 yards and 16 more scores.

For the Giants, the need is obvious. Second-year RB Cam Skattebo is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday’s game against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. New York has also been working the phones on Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor.

Harbaugh has said he’d love to have a “Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley situation” in New York. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio went a step further on “PFT Live,” stating Harbaugh should be calling Ravens GM Eric DeCosta to ask whether Henry “could be available.”

The Patriots are a different story.

New England’s backfield has been a weak spot. Rhamondre Stevenson has played 63.6% of the offensive snaps. Meanwhile, 2025 second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson has just 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown, and he missed practice this week with an illness.

Why the Ravens Could Move on From Derrick Henry

This isn’t about Henry’s production.

The 32-year-old entered Week 9 with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. On Thursday night, he passed Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson for seventh on the NFL’s all-time rushing list while taking direct snaps out of the wildcat.

But he turns 33 in January, and his 4.0 yards per carry is a career low.

His contract also makes him an easy addition. Henry is owed roughly $650,000 over the rest of the season and has a non-guaranteed $12 million salary in 2027. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell floated Henry as a cheaper alternative to Taylor for a Giants team already without its 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks.

That’s why the calls are coming. Jason La Canfora reported the Ravens are getting inquiries on Henry. Multiple execs have told him Baltimore could get third-round value.

However, there’s a catch. La Canfora stated DeCosta is too stubborn to sell at the deadline. Plus some believe the Brissett trade signals Baltimore is trying to stay afloat, not tear it down.

However, if the losses keep piling up, a third-round pick for a 33-year-old running back with no guaranteed money left might be too good for first-year head coach Jesse Minter’s Ravens to pass up.