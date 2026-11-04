Ravens Get Worst-Case Tyler Huntley News Amidst Injury Concerns

Things have certainly gone south for the Baltimore Ravens after their 36-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Baltimore lost its top two quarterbacks to injury. Lamar Jackson is going on IR with a thumb injury that could keep him out for the season. Tyler Huntley got hurt shortly afterward with a toe injury.

The Ravens were waiting for the results to see how serious Huntley’s injury was before deciding their next move. It was about as bad news as anyone could have expected.

Baltimore Ravens Got Some Injury News on Tyler Huntley

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the update on Huntley’s toe injury. It is a turf toe, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“Sources: tests revealed that Ravens’ QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, Huntley’s season is over due to turf toe, and QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs. Jacksonville.”

Huntley appeared in five games and started three, going 1-2. He completed 69.1% of his passes for 727 yards and 4 touchdowns, with 1 interception. Huntley also added 18 rushing attempts for 76 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ravens Turn to Joe Fagnano at QB for Now

How quickly things can change for the Ravens, as Jackson and Huntley are now both out for a long time and Joe Fagnano takes over as the starter. Fagnano will start in the Ravens’ Week 9 Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will be the first career start for Fagnano after being an undrafted rookie in the 2026 NFL Draft. Austin Reed and Kedon Slovis will back him up.

Baltimore has been linked to quarterback trade rumors. Most recently, the Ravens have talked to the Chicago Bears about adding Tyson Bagent. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has ties to the Ravens’ coaching staff, and after his benching, he could be a good candidate.

The Ravens are 4-4 after three straight losses and sit in last place in the AFC North. They have to find a way to win against the Jaguars without two of their quarterbacks and kicker Tyler Loop, who is also on IR.

This is the most important game of the season for Baltimore as they try to save their season. If they lose another one, that might put them in the driver’s seat to start thinking about 2027. The only way they could think otherwise is if they get a game-changing quarterback in a trade.

With both of their quarterbacks out for a long time, the Ravens are desperate for help. The trade deadline is in a week, so fans will have to see how they respond.