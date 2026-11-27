The Buffalo Bills got both positive and bad injury news ahead of their Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo is off to a 9-1 start and is set to host the Chiefs on Thursday night in a pivotal showdown that could determine the No. 1 seed.

Entering the game, the Bills had some key injury concerns involving some starting players.

Buffalo Bills Announces Inactives for Chiefs Games

The Bills were handed both positive and negative injury news before their home game against the Chiefs on Thursday.

Buffalo will have starting tight end Dalton Kincaid active for the game, as he was questionable due to an injury. He missed last week’s game due to the injury. However, the Bills will be without starting cornerback Christian Benford due to an injury, which is a major concern.

The Bills’ inactive list is as follows:

WR Skyler Bell

OT Jude Bowry

DL Greg Gaines

OLB Mike Danna

CB Christian Benford

S Jalon Kilgore

Not having Benford is a big blow, as he is Buffalo’s top cornerback. Yet, with the weather expected to be a factor, it could turn into a run game. Rookie Davison Igbinosun and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston will likely start at corner.

The Bills elevated undrafted free agent cornerback Kani Walker, and he will be active and add some depth at cornerback.

None of the other Bills inactives are a surprise, as they have been inactive all season.

Buffalo Expecting Tough Game Against Chiefs

The Bills will be hosting Kansas City in a pivotal AFC showdown.

Heading into the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows he has to be at his best, especially against the Chiefs defense.

“They can present, and kind of show you one thing and bring the complete opposite,” Allen said. “They’re extremely well coached, and it’s always a tough test against these guys. It’s at this point almost a division game because we’ve played each other so often, and it’s weird to go back seven years and look at all the times we’ve played them, the types of calls that we’ve gotten against them and what they can bring this time. …

“They have some scary guys; Chris Jones has been at the top of his game for a long time. Inside, their backers are maybe the best duo in football. They got some young guys in the back end that are playing really, really good football. They present challenges from all over.”

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite against Kansas City.