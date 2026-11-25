“The United States of Kindness is a national campaign to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary through action: 250 Acts of Kindness. Together, we will unite individuals, schools, businesses, and communities to show that kindness is not only personal, it is patriotic,” the site noted. “The campaign brings together brands, educators, civic leaders, first responders, and nonprofits to create a more connected and compassionate nation through simple, everyday acts of kindness.”

Hamlin has been active in many charitable efforts, especially since he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a 2023 game. Reporter Zachary Penque of WGRZ in Buffalo noted earlier this year that Hamlin was joining other NFL players in a campaign to teach CPR as part of the league’s 2026 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class

“CPR gave me a second chance at life, and that is something I will never take for granted,” Hamlin said, via WGRZ. “I’m here today with a purpose bigger than myself thanks to the people around me who knew what to do and were prepared to act. I’m proud to continue serving as an ambassador alongside the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL, using my story to inspire more people to learn CPR because it has the power to save lives.”

Damar Hamlin Playing Important Role This Year

Hamlin has been very active on the field for the Bills this year as well, logging significant playing time as part of the team’s changes in the secondary. The Bills originally brought in veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson to fill a starting role, but he was released after serving a one-game suspension for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player.

Hamlin has filled in at safety, working with newly acquired Amani Hooker as he gets up to speed. Hamlin performed well, logging an interception last week in a win over the Miami Dolphins.