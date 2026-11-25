The Buffalo Bills may not have been game planning on defense to face Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker in Thursday night’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs — it doesn’t mean the alternative is any easier.

The Bills learned on Wednesday that Walker won’t play on Thanksgiving, but that just means his backup, rookie Emmett Johnson, will get the nod. And he’s playing as good as anyone in the NFL at his position right now.

“The Chiefs are ruling out RB Kenneth Walker III for Thursday,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Not quite ready yet.”

“Wow, a BIG LOSS for the Chiefs against the Bills with Kenneth Walker III OUT,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Bills will avoid the reigning Super Bowl MVP vs Kansas City. The schedule gonna schedule.”

“Sources: Standout rookie RB Emmett Johnson gets the nod again against the Bills on Thanksgiving,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Johnson has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games and 3 total TDs as a starter for the Chiefs.”

The Bills are 9-1 and lead the AFC East. The Chiefs are 8-2.

“Chiefs’ final injury report for Thursday night: OUT — Kenneth Walker, Jaylon Moore, Omar Norman-Lott,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on X. “QUESTIONABLE — Peter Woods, Noah Gray.”

Chiefs Paid Huge Money for RB Kenneth Walker

The Chiefs made a huge move in free agency to pull Walker away from the Seattle Seahawks after he was named Super Bowl MVP in February, signing him to a 3-year, $43.1 million contract.

Walker has been worth every penny so far, even though he’s about to miss his third straight game with a groin injury. Through his first 8 games with the Chiefs, Walker has already surpassed 1,000 yards of total offense — he has 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns.

“No surprise Kenneth Walker isn’t ready just yet with his groin injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on X. “The Chiefs have known all week he’d be out.”

“Third straight week out for Kenneth Walker after what was termed as a ‘minor’ groin injury,” Sports Illustrated’s Bill Barnwell wrote on X. “Timing has made it tougher — injury took place on a Thursday, Chiefs have a short week here — but feels like this has lingered much longer than anyone initially expected.”

Bills Will Have Hands Full With Emmett Johnson

Johnson, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 161 overall) by the Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was named All-American and earned Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors at Nebraska in 2025 after rushing for 1,451 yards and scoring 15 total touchdowns — he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and also had 370 receiving yards.

Even before Walker’s injury, Johnson was beginning to flash — he had 5 receptions for 128 yards and 1 touchdown in a 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Through 10 games, Johnson has 662 yards from scrimmage and 5 touchdowns, with 391 yards and all 5 touchdowns coming in the last 4 games.