Taylor Swift made a famous trip to Buffalo in 2024, watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs knock off the Buffalo Bills in a memorable playoff game.

That was one of the singer’s last road trips to watch Kelce, with the game leading to a major change in her security measures and attendance habits.

Taylor Swift Intensified Security After Last Attending a Chiefs-Bills Game

Swift made a very famous appearance at the divisional-round playoff game in January 2024, sitting with now brother-in-law Jason Kelce, who took off his shirt and drank beer with Bills fans near the family’s luxury suite.

While the experience generated plenty of attention, it was also difficult for Swift’s security. Adam Lefkoe, friend of the Kelces, told Kay Adams in a November 2024 episode of Up & Adams that Swift was left shaken by the raucuous Bills fans.

“I have heard from people very close that it was not a great experience in Buffalo. It was not. For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties,” Lefkoe said, via SI.com. “I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family the reception they got.”

“I think they were kind of going in being like, ‘This is going to be an amazing game with good energy.’ And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form, in its complete ruthlessness. And I think they left and went, ‘I don’t know if I want to experience that again.’ ”

Taylor Swift Had Security Concerns Around the Same Time

In a 2025 report, The Daily Mail reported that Swift tightened her security over concerns about a stalker.

“The Daily Mail can reveal she is facing mounting struggles with an alleged stalker who, despite extensive efforts by a personal investigator, cannot be found,” the report noted. “Brian Jason Wagner, whom Swift, 35, has a temporary restraining order (TRO) against, has disappeared, according to a declaration filed by Brooke Berg, a licensed private investigator who was hired to help the singer track him down.”

While Swift is expected to skip the Thanksgiving game between the Bills and Chiefs, another famous face could be in the crowd. Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is a regular supporter and often shares pictures from games. She is rarely seen, however, with a Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season one of the first times she made an extended appearance on camera at a game.