The Buffalo Bills have a sudden vacancy at quarterback after losing a player known as Josh Allen’s “right-hand man.”

The Indianapolis Colts continued their quarterback shakeup by signing Bills third-stringer Shane Buechele from the practice squad. The move leaves the Bills without some critical insurance just days before they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, but they could fill the void with a former rival.

Bills Could Snag Former Patriots Starter

The Bills have limited options to sign at quarterback, but could turn to a former rival in Bailey Zappe. The free-agent quarterback has a strong resume, appearing in 15 career games with nine starts, including seven for the Patriots between 2023 and 2024. He has completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,223 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

As reporter Nathan Brown noted, the Colts actually looked at Zappe as a potential addition before poaching Buechele from Buffalo’s practice squad.

Shane Buechele’s Important Role With Bills

The Bills had just elevated Buechele for the first time in Week 9, having him serve as emergency quarterback against the New York Jets. But his true role came as a helping hand for Allen. Reporter Nick Sabato of the Niagara Gazette called Buechele “Allen’s right-hand man,” noting that Buechele has often helped Allen work through mechanical issues.

Ronald Curry, the team’s former quarterback coach, said Buechele added a lot to the quarterback room.

“He just has a great bedside manner,” Curry said. “He sees the game easy and he’s coachable. And I think he’s great for Josh, being the caddy in the room. And he’s great for me just to bounce stuff off of him. If he wants to do coaching one day, I’m pretty sure he’ll excel at it.”

This is now the second time in two seasons that Buechele has been poached from the Bills. He was also signed by the Kansas City Chiefs last season after season-ending injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew, appearing in one game and completing 7-of-14 passes for 88 yards.