The Buffalo Bills are expected to have star tight end Dalton Kincaid on the field on Thursday.

Buffalo is coming off a lopsided win over the Miami Dolphins to improve to 9-1 and remains atop the AFC, as the Bills control their own destiny to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Buffalo will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night on Thanksgiving.

Dalton Kincaid Breaks Silence on Injury Status

The Bills were without starting tight end Dalton Kincaid against the Miami Dolphins due to an injury, and his status against the Chiefs was up in the air.

Kincaid was considered a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, yet he told reporters he expects to play on Thursday.

“I’ll be there Thursday. I’m most likely playing,” Kincaid said to reporters, according to Matt Parrino.

Getting Kincaid back would be a major addition to the Bills’ offense. Although he hasn’t had much of a role on offense over the last few weeks, he is another weapon the Chiefs have to guard and game plan for, especially up the middle.

Kincaid can be a safety blanket for the Bills. He’s recorded 32 receptions for 487 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, he had back-to-back games with just 1 reception for 7 yards and hasn’t gone over 100 yards since the season opener.

Buffalo Bills Hosting a Thanksgiving Game

Buffalo is hosting a Thanksgiving Game for the first time in franchise history.

Not only is it a special game, but the Bills will play the Chiefs, who have become their rival, which adds to the game.

“I’m fortunate to get to coach a Thanksgiving game,” head coach Joe Brady said. “Bills-Chiefs, I think people make it really big, but we have to approach it just like it’s the next one. … There’s something really special about it. It’s very different than any other Thursday games and coming back, doing what you got to do to come back with a victory and then being able to celebrate Thanksgiving with the people you love after. So it feels different than all other Thursday night games.”

If Buffalo can beat the Chiefs on Thursday, the Bills will have a clear path to being the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Bills are 3-point favorites at home against Kansas City.