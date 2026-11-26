The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could have a sloppy contest ahead on Thanksgiving, with weather conditions that could ground Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The teams face off on Thanksgiving night, a game expected to take place under heavy rain and wind. There is also potential for a major winter snowstorm if the temperature should drop even a bit lower than expected.

Bills-Chiefs Could Take Place in Heavy Rain, Snow

Adam Koffler of USA Today noted that the game will take place in “brutal” conditions that will likely impact the game’s offensive players.

“It’s gonna be brutal in Orchard Park tonight for the Chiefs Bills game,” Koffler wrote in a post on X. “High wind gusts with a steady rain throughout If I’m between two players, I’m starting the one NOT playing in that game. Only guys I’m starting with confidence are Josh Allen, Emmett Johnson, and James Cook.”

Eric Snitil, meteorologist with WROC-TV in Rochester, noted that the rain is slated to arrive in the hours before kickoff in Buffalo and continue soaking the area throughout the afternoon and evening.

“The general consensus with tonight’s suite of high resolution guidance is for a period of heavy rain to fall a touch earlier Thursday afternoon and into the evening,” Snitil wrote in a post on X. “A band of significant rainfall rates will develop over Orchard Park for several hours during that time and several models are indicating an inch of rain will have ALREADY fallen by kickoff (with more through the game, just lighter). That’s a lot of water in a relatively short time period.”

The Bills are playing in a new stadium with a grass playing surface and drainage system meant to combat weather like what is expected on Thanksgiving. But Snitil wrote that the field has not had to deal with the volume of rain expected on Thursday.

“This could prove quite interesting with a new field that hasn’t yet been tested with this volume of water on gameday. Both fans and players will deal with sloppy weather throughout this game,” Snitil wrote.

Chiefs Enter Game With Big Disadvantage

If the conditions persist, the Chiefs could be at a big disadvantage. The team ruled out top running back Kenneth Walker III, who likely would have played a big role if the rain and wind impacted Mahomes and the passing game.

Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson has played well in Walker’s absence, and could need to take on a big role against the Bills.