The Buffalo Bills may need to face Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Mahomes without one of the top members of their secondary.

The Bills listed starting cornerback Christian Benford as questionable going into their Thanksgiving night game, and may have given a bad sign on his availability before the game.

Bad Sign for Christian Benford

Reporter Patrick Moran shared on Thursday afternoon that the Bills were planning to elevate a rookie cornerback for the game against the Chiefs.

“Per source, surprise defensive back elevation tonight incoming for the Bills… Kani Walker is up,” Moran shared in a post on X.

That could be bad news for Benford’s availability. The Bills had called up veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White for Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, giving him a significant share of snaps to help make up for Benford’s absence.

SI.com writer Ralph Ventre suggested earlier this month that, with Benford out of the lineup, the Bills could call on either Walker or White.

“While cornerback Maxwell Hairston will presumably start opposite second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, the Bills have no other true outside cornerbacks on the 53-man roster,” Ventre wrote. “Although [Dee] Alford can flip outside if need be, Buffalo seems best served by making a practice squad elevation with veteran Tre’Davious White and undrafted rookie Kani Walker both viable options.”

Bills Dealing With More Injuries

ESPN’s Nick Suss noted that the Bills had several injuries this week, with Benford apparently in the worst shape. The team missed several players last week, including Benford and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

“Benford was the only player who was listed with a ‘did not participate’ classification on any of the Bills’ injury reports this week, a designation that occurred on Monday, a day after the win over Miami,” Suss reported.

Suss added that the Bills took an easy week in anticipation of facing the Chiefs on just four days of rest.

“Instead of holding a full-speed practice Tuesday, Bills coach Joe Brady opted for a walk-through lasting roughly one hour,” Suss reported. “He credits his team for having the right type of veteran composure and demeanor that allows him to trust that the players will be prepared for Thursday without needing a standard practice day.”