The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a tear lately, scoring at least 34 points in each of their last three games. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the driving force behind it.

However, the Chiefs’ toughest test of the season is waiting for them on Thanksgiving night.

The 8-2 Chiefs head to Highmark Stadium to take on Josh Allen and the 9-1 Buffalo Bills with the AFC’s top seed potentially hanging in the balance. Mahomes knows exactly what kind of game it’s going to be, and he isn’t expecting anything easy.

Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message to Bills QB Josh Allen

Mahomes was asked about the matchup on Tuesday and playing who many consider his top rival, Josh Allen. He didn’t shy away from the stakes.

“It will be a great challenge for us,” Mahomes said. “We’re excited for it, You know it’s going to take your best football (to win).

“Every time we play each other, it always comes down to the end of the game. It’s about who makes the big plays in the big moments. It’s always exciting, always fun.”

The two-time MVP has been making plenty of big plays lately. He threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 34-7 blowout of the Arizona Cardinals, and he has 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last four games.

Mahomes is completing 67.1% of his passes for 2,709 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions this season.

But Allen is playing equally as well. He’s completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,527 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Allen has also rushed for another 290 yards and 11 more scores.

Josh Allen, Bills Have Had Mahomes’ Number in Regular Season

Mahomes has every reason to be cautious on Thursday.

The Chiefs and Bills are tied 5-5 in 10 meetings since 2020. But how they got there is what makes this rivalry so strange. Kansas City is a perfect 4-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs, eliminating the Bills in four of the past six seasons.

However, the regular season is a different story. The Bills have won five straight regular-season meetings. In fact, Mahomes hasn’t beaten Buffalo outside of January since 2020.

Six of those 10 meetings were decided by one score, which is why Mahomes keeps saying it comes down to the final possession.

The Bills are also rolling into Thursday on a six-game win streak. They’ve averaged 31 points in that span.

Allen, too, is approaching it like any other week, even with seeding on the line.

“We know what type of team they are,” Allen said. “They’ve been one of the best teams in the league the last 10 years. So, you’ve got to play your best.”

Thursday’s showdown will be the first-ever Thanksgiving game in Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.