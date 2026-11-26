The Buffalo Bills face one of their toughest matchups of the season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a rough outing during Buffalo’s 26-9 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, fans can expect the dual-threat quarterback to turn it up against the Chiefs.

Cheering Allen and the Bills on at Highmark Stadium, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. While Allen prepares to take on Patrick Mahomes ad Co., Steinfeld’s been incredibly busy doing press for her latest film, “Hexed.”

When asked during a recent interview about an athlete who feels magical to watch, “There’s only one,” Steinfeld answered, “and he goes by the name Josh Allen.”

She added of watching her husband play, “Pure magic. It’s true. And everybody knows it. No one can deny that.” Steinfeld’s co-star Jodie Foster chimes in, “Plus, he’s a cutie! If he wasn’t a football player, he would be your own personal teddy bear.”

“And he’s mine!” Steinfeld gushed.

Just days before the Thanksgiving game, Steinfeld, who welcomed a baby girl with Allen this offseason, shared a personal message with fans.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Opens Up About an ‘Especially Poignant’ Stage of Life

From Los Angeles to London, “Press can be fun, but often, it’s a grind,” she admitted in the November 24 issue of her More B.S. newsletter. Between turning 30 next month and starring in a film about a mother-daughter relationship while welcoming her first child — there’s been a lot on Steinfeld’s mind.

Inspired by one of the themes in “Hexed,” Steinfeld wrote, “I especially love the idea that parents are still figuring it out, too. We grow up looking to our parents for all the answers, only to realize they’re human beings with their own insecurities, histories, and unfinished stories. They’re evolving right alongside us.

“And sometimes, growing up means recognizing that the people who raised us are still growing, too, still finding their own magic.” She also recognized you can honor your parents without wanting to follow their footsteps.

“You can feel incredibly grateful for the generations that came before you while still recognizing that there are things you’d like to do differently. Patterns you want to break, lessons you want to unlearn, and templates or traits you hope won’t be passed down any further,” Steinfeld continued.

“I think there’s a common misconception that acknowledging this desire to change means rejecting where you came from. That’s also BS,” she added.

“You can be grateful for the people who shaped you and still feel excited to grow and evolve into your own person. There’s no shame in wanting to take a different path or try different things. In fact, I think there’s something really beautiful about taking responsibility for pieces of your inheritance you want to change, not just for yourself, but for the generations that come after you.

Bills QB Josh Allen Says He’s More Emotional After Becoming a Girl Dad

It’s not just Steinfeld in her feelings ahead of the holiday season, which the couple plans to make “extra special” for baby Harper.

Sitting down with Fox reporter Erin Andrews, Allen opened up about the biggest change in his life since welcoming a daughter. “It makes you a little more affectionate. I’m more emotional, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Allen said.

“I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this. To see her just figure out life. It’s the freakin coolest thing.”