The Buffalo Bills cruised to a 26-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, but they will have to turn the page quickly, as they have a huge matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day. By now, everyone knows the Bills are a Super Bowl contender, but they will look to prove that they really mean business by handing the Chiefs a loss in this primetime matchup.

With this contest taking place on Thursday, Buffalo is operating on a short week, which means it will need all hands on deck for this game. While injuries are obviously a key part of the equation, the Bills actually ended up losing a key piece of offensive line depth in an unexpected manner, as they had a player, Chase Lundt, signed off their practice squad by the Seattle Seahawks.

Bills Have Chase Lundt Stolen From Them by the Seahawks

The Bills have largely managed to avoid getting hit hard by the injury bug this year, which has obviously played a big role in the team’s success. As a result, a handful of Buffalo’s depth pieces haven’t really been needed this season, so with injuries piling up across the league, teams are beginning to take note of that and start stealing some of its depth.

Lundt was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has largely spent the first season-and-a-half of his career on the team’s practice squad. A tackle by trade, Lundt appeared in two games as a rookie, but he has yet to suit up in a contest this year, which is a testament to the strong play of the Bills’ offensive line.

While he hasn’t done much so far in his career, Lundt has considerable upside, but his path to playing time in Buffalo never materialized. With the Seahawks needing more depth along its offensive line as it returns from its bye week, they decided to sign Lundt to their active roster off the Bills’ practice squad.

“The Seahawks are signing OT Chase Lundt off the Bills practice squad, per source,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in a post on X.

Bills May Need to Shore Up Their Depth After Losing Chase Lundt

Getty The Bills have lost second-year offensive lineman Chase Lundt, as he was signed to the Seahawks’ active roster

Considering how he hasn’t played a single snap this season, losing Lundt isn’t a major blow on the surface, but you never know when injuries are going to strike, which is why having a reliable option like him waiting in the wings was such a nice luxury. Now, the Bills will have to find a replacement for him on the practice squad, although they may wait until after their upcoming game to fill Lundt’s now vacant spot.

Even with this development, Buffalo’s primary focus is on its upcoming contest against Kansas City, which could have major playoff repercussions. The Bills are the No. 1 seed in the AFC as of right now, but a loss to the Chiefs could quickly change the look of the playoff picture. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, and there’s no doubt that this is Buffalo’s most important game of the season so far.