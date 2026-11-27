Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are new parents this NFL season after welcoming their first baby together, Harper Haize.

While fans would love to see Harper at Highmark Stadium when the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night, the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff is past her bedtime.

Steinfeld, however, brought their baby along to help her prep for the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, “Hexed,” which premiered in theatres the day before the primetime AFC showdown.

If Harper looks to follow in her Oscar-nominated mother’s footsteps one day, she’s already getting a sense of what it’s like to be a movie star. At seven months old, she already got her first film credit.

Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s Baby Girl Is Featured in ‘Hexed’ Credits

“My little Harper Haize was with me while I was getting ready,” Steinfeld revealed in her “More B.S.” newsletter last week. “She’s too tiny to come to a movie premiere with me — even for a Disney animation — but she’s been such a huge part of this whole Hexed experience.”

“She was with me during my recording sessions (before she was born) and now she’s singing and babbling in my arms while I get my hair and makeup done for the premiere. It feels surreal.”

“This movie is SO great!!” she continued. “I recently learned that Disney has a special tradition of listing the names of babies born to cast and crew members during a movie’s production in the end credits. So, of course, I stayed until the very end to see ‘Harper Haize’ on the big screen!! (I hope you do too!).”

The 29-year-old gushed over the experience during the movie’s London premiere, as well. “I can’t wait to tell her one day that that this was the first project of mine that she was really so a part of and in a way, more that she’ll ever realize. Becoming a mother during the making of this film was so surreal.”

Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Want to Make the Holidays ‘Extra Special’

In an interview with her “Hexed” co-stars Jodie Foster and Rashida Jones, the trio discussed their plans for the holidays.

When asked if she plans to cook, Steinfeld, who regularly shares her favorite recipes in her newsletter, seemed unsure about this year. “The prep and the cooking and all that, it’s fun until it’s not,” she said. “It’s a lot of work.” While Steinfeld may not plan to be the family’s head chef this year, she does have other plans.

“This is our first holiday with a baby though, so we’re excited to make it a little extra special,” Steinfeld added.

After the Chiefs-Bills game on Thanksgiving, Buffalo takes on the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. In order to prepare, Steinfeld hopes to get the bulk of her holiday shopping done by the end of November.

“I love the idea of stowing away a few things over the next few weeks, so I can spend December baking cookies and taking Harper out in the snow,” she revealed in More B.S. last week.