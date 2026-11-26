Just a few days before the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, quarterback Josh Allen lost one of his veteran backups, Shane Buechele.

The Indianapolis Colts poached Buechele off the Bills’ practice squad after cutting Daniel Jones. While the Colts plan to start Anthony Richardson, Buechele will serve as his backup.

The 28-year-old initially signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He signed with the Bills practice squad in August 2023. In December 2025, the Chiefs signed him to the active roster after quarterback Patrick Mahomes and backup Gardner Minshew suffered injuries.

The SMU alum made his NFL debut with the Chiefs on January 4, completing 7 passes for 88 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following his release the next day, he re-signed with the Bills’ practice squad on January 7.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving showdown on November 26, the Buecheles invited their families to town for dinner and the big game. While Buechele’s family was in Western New York, however, he was in Indianapolis.

Shane Buechele’s Wife, Paige Buechele, Called the Sudden Move to Indianapolis ‘Bittersweet’

Paige, who welcomed her first daughter, Blaize, during Buechele’s tenure with the Bills, understandably has mixed feelings about the sudden midseason departure. The Bills can’t do anything to block another team from signing a player off their practice squad.

Paige posted a photo of her extended family on her Instagram Stories on Thanksgiving and wrote, “Showing the fam all of our fav Buffalo spots before we start discovering what Indiana has to offer. 💙. So bittersweet. 🥹.”

“Shane was on a plane within 2 hours of finding out he was getting signed by the Colts. Fam came in town the next day to spend Thanksgiving with us! A very unexpected Thanksgiving week!!”

While it’s a tough move, going from a surging Bills squad (9-1) to Indianapolis (3-9), Buechele has a strong chance of making his first-ever NFL start should Richardson struggle.

Buechele signed a one-year $1.1 million contract with the Colts. He’ll become a free agent in 2027.

Shane Buechele Loved Working With Bills QB Josh Allen

The Bills’ quarterbacks room, Allen, Kyle Allen, and Buechele, was extremely tight. “I think you can get in rooms and kind of be scared to tell a guy like Josh Allen, who’s won an MVP and is the best in the league; you can kind of be scared to tell him what to do, but he invites it,” Shane told Bills reporter Mike Maynard last month.

“He invites criticism if we have any,” Buechele continued. “And that’s what I really admire about him: a guy of his talent and a guy who has won an MVP, still takes ideas and different things from the room. We all hold each other accountable.”

In fact, Maynard referred to Buechele as an asset for Allen with his coach-like work ethic. “I’ve done a lot of work off the field, in the film room, just to be able to see it from a coaching point of view and really understand schemes and defenses and different things, and I think that’s helped me see it from that point of view,” Buechele said.

“But also, I’m on the field too, and I’m a player, so I see it from the player standpoint too, because when you’re in the line of battle, it’s a whole lot different than seeing it from the sideline. I think seeing it from both sides is important.”

Shane Buechele, Wife Paige, Formed Close Friendships with the Allens, Mahomes, Attended Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Buechele and his wife formed lifelong relationships throughout his tenures in Kansas City and Buffalo. Paige is best friends with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. The former pageant queen also became close with Hailee Steinfeld, Allen’s wife, who attended her baby show and gender reveal party.

Paige and the former Bills quarterback attended Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding at San Ysidro Ranch in May 2025.

Paige also formed a friendship with Taylor Swift, wife of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Buechele and his wife attended the famous couple’s 1,000-guest wedding at Madison Square Garden this summer. They wrote in a shared post after the nuptials, “The sweetest love story 💛 had the best night celebrating the newlyweds @taylorswift + @killatrav 💒