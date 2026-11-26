The soap opera surrounding Aaron Rodgers has caught the attention of one controversial former Buffalo Bills star.

Rodgers was cut loose by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon, capping off a wild 17 hours that started with a late-night announcement that he was benched and ended after his rant against now-former head coach Mike McCarthy.

The legendary quarterback is headed to waivers and likely free agency, but one former Bills player believes Rodgers got off lightly.

Terrell Owens Sounds Off on Aaron Rodgers

In a live Instagram video discussing the Rodgers drama, former Bills wide receiver Terrell Owens said he believes the league had a double standard for some athletes.

“This is the double standard of how white players get treated, and how black players get treated,” Owens said.

Owens aired some bitterness about his departure from the San Francisco 49ers, which came after a famous feud with quarterback Jeff Garcia. Owens admitted that he sometimes fell asleep in team meetings — an allegation that Rodgers also leveled against McCarthy — but said Garcia’s behavior was more egregious.

“I used to smell alcohol on his breath when we came in the meetings, sitting in the front row,” Owens claimed. “So if you’re going to talk bad about me for saying that, say the same thing about Aaron Rodgers that’s going on his rant, about his coaches and things that were possibly supposed to be kept in-house.”

“That’s what I’m talking about. There’s the double standard. Look at the color of the two players. That’s all I got to say,” Owens said.

Though Owens was known for drama throughout his career, his one season with the Bills was largely quiet. Owens signed with the Bills in 2009, giving some juice to the offense in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s first season in Buffalo but largely failing to move the needle. The Bills would miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season while going 6-10.

Bills Could See Aaron Rodgers Again This Year

Rodgers is headed to waivers after being released by the Steelers on Wednesday, though NFL insider Dianna Russini noted that there is no immediate interest.

“I’ve asked around about Aaron Rodgers with multiple teams,” Russini shared in a post on X. “Right now, there’s no taker. Injuries can change situations in an instant, but in what’s supposed to be his final season, his options appear limited.”

If Rodgers does plan to continue his NFL career after hitting free agency, there could be a few interested teams — including the New England Patriots. Quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss several months after suffering a broken ankle, and the Patriots are hanging on the fringes of playoff contention at 5-5.

The Patriots have already been floated as a potential landing spot for Rodgers, but another recently released quarterback, Daniel Jones, could also be a more drama-free option for head coach Mike Vrabel.

Should Rodgers sign with New England, the Bills would face him when they travel to New England in December.