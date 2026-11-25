A former Buffalo Bills running back who reportedly turned down a spot on Buffalo’s practice squad has landed a new job — on the practice squad of a last-place NFL team.

Ian Wheeler showed flashes of strong play for the Bills in the preseason, but ultimately missed the active roster. A report indicated that the Bills wanted to bring Wheeler back for their practice squad, but he wanted a better opportunity.

Wheeler may have now found it, signing with an AFC West team in need of some help on offense.

Ian Wheeler Joins Second Team in Two Months

CBS Sports reported that the last-place Los Angeles Chargers signed Wheeler to their practice squad, more than a month after his short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles came to an end.

“Wheeler was signed to the Chargers’ practice squad Tuesday,” the report noted. “Wheeler will join the practice unit with Los Angeles after being cut loose by the Eagles on Oct. 20. The running back has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut after going undrafted in 2024.”

Wheeler, who came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, had a strong showing with the Bills in the preseason. Some insiders thought he would have a good chance at making the 53-man roster, but Wheeler missed the final cuts. NFL scout Greg Gabriel reported that Wheeler had a chance to return on the practice squad, but turned it down.

“Ian Wheeler had a strong preseason in Buffalo,” Gabriel shared on X. “Looked like his rookie year. Regained his speed. I’m told he turned down Bills PS. Wonder where he goes.”

Wheeler may have been right about his prospects on the practice squad, where he likely would have been behind third-year running back Frank Gore Jr. The Bills elevated Gore for each of the first two games of the season as versatile backup running back Ty Johnson was recovering from an injury.

Bills Could Lean Heavily on Running Game on Thanksgiving

The Bills may need to rely heavily on their running game for the Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, with forecasts pointing to difficult passing conditions.

“A soaking rain is expected to spread across western New York later Thursday, with conditions deteriorating before the 8:20 p.m. kickoff in Orchard Park,” reported Victoria E. Freile of the Democrat & Chronicle. “The National Weather Service Buffalo forecast discussion says peak wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible Thursday afternoon and night.”

Those conditions could favor the Bills, who have one of the top running backs in the league in James Cook. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Cook ranks second in the NFL with 1,060 yards. The Chiefs have ruled out their top running back, Kenneth Walker III.