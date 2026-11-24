The Buffalo Bills are getting healthier this week, with a critical defensive player returning ahead of Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills had a short week between Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins and the Thanksgiving showdown against their AFC rival, with several players needing to recover from injuries. The team shared that at least one of those players is trending in the right direction.

Christian Benford Back at Practice for the Bills

Bills head coach Joe Brady shared on Tuesday that starting cornerback Christian Benford was expected to be back on the field after an estimated DNP at Monday’s walkthrough.

“Bills HC Joe Brady said that CB Christian Benford ‘and everybody’ will be out on the field for Tuesday’s walkthrough. Benford was an estimated DNP on Monday,” noted The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia in a post on X.

The Bills were missing some key players on both sides of the ball in Sunday’s 26-9 win over the Dolphins, including starting linebacker Dorian Williams and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Bills Brought Back Trusted Player for the Secondary

The Bills turned back time against the Dolphins, elevating veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White from the practice squad for his first appearance of the 2026 season. White came to the Bills as a first-round pick in 2017, growing into an All-Pro player and key member of the secondary before being cut prior to the 2024 season in a cap-saving move.

White returned to the team for the 2025 season, starting 16 games and helping rookie Maxwell Hairston in his development. The Bills brought back White halfway through this season and elevated him to help replace Benford against the Dolphins.

White played well against the Dolphins, breaking up a pass and eliciting a loud cheer from the home crowd.

“I heard the crowd start going crazy, I was like, I gotta kind of reciprocate this energy, you know?” White said after the game, via Matt Bove. “It was great. It was a great moment. A lot of guys was talking about it. A guy in the locker room was like, it was louder than you for Josh Allen today. You know, but really appreciate it. It just shows the love that the fans have for the team and have for me. The love is reciprocated. I love, love, love Buffalo.”